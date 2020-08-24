Aerodyne Group extends AI drone inspections into Canada

Aerodyne Group’s US headquarters, Aerodyne Measure, has partnered with The Sky Guys to bring AI-backed drone inspections to Canada. The partnership will enable Aerodyne Group to solidify its position within North America.

The expertise of The Sky Guys will add massive amounts of value to Aerodyne and ensure it can further solidify its position in the North American market and eventually around the world.

The Sky Guys have already served more than 600 clients and are in the top 20 drone operators globally, as named by Drone Industry Insights. The company specializes in automating complex repetitive operations that are required for compliance and growth. Currently, more than 300 drone pilots are employed across its network across the US and Canada.

Aerodyne uses smart drones and AI data analytics to provide customers with cloud-based asset management solutions for businesses using drones across industries such as energy, utilities, renewables, and infrastructure.

Founder and Group CEO, Aerodyne Group, Kamarul A. Muhamed said:

Opportunities come to us on a global scale and we have been witnessing a strong demand from Canada as well. The country is already ahead of the game when it comes to developing applications for drones for commercial purposes. We see a huge potential for our inventive and disruptive UAV inspections in the mining, oil and gas, and renewable energy sectors in Canada.

Harjeet Johal, CEO, Aerodyne Measure said:

We are pleased to welcome The Sky Guys into the Aerodyne Measure family. This partnership gives us a strong foothold to accelerate our expansion into the Canadian market and create additional value for forward-looking enterprises. We are excited to provide our clients with a cross-spectrum portfolio that combines the very best of Aerodyne Measure and The Sky Guys.

Tom Hanson, COO, The Sky Guys followed with:

Since we are constantly looking for innovative solutions for our clients, we are pleased to have formed this strategic alliance with a like-minded partner, Aerodyne. The solutions Aerodyne offers have been proven to deliver significant performance improvement and cost optimization. By sharing and leveraging our expertise, we can offer turnkey aerial intelligence solutions to even more market verticals.

