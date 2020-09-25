The Buzz: Brendan Schulman – world’s most famous drone lawyer

- Sep. 25th 2020 4:06 pm ET

Exclusive
0

On our latest edition of The Buzz podcast, we’re pleased to have an extended visit with Brendan Schulman, DJI’s vice president of policy and legal affairs. In a year when issues like “Made in the USA,” data security, and Remote ID have all been shaping the drone industry, Schulman has a lot of insight — and a lot to say (follow him @dronelaws on Twitter).

DroneDJ’s Scott Simmie in conversation with Brendan Schulman

Connect with Scott:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Subscribe to The Buzz

If you’d like to subscribe, you can connect with your preferred Podcast provider here:

Apple Podcasts

Overcast

Spotify

RSS

Who would you like us to invite as a guest? Feel free to make suggestions in the comments below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Guides

DJI

DJI
The Buzz Podcast

The Buzz Podcast

About the Author

Scott Simmie's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI's awesome new drone is a winner, packing in high-priced features at a reasonable retail price. You will love this drone.
DJI Mavic Mini

DJI Mavic Mini

At 249 grams there's no registration or license required – and it captures great imagery!