AUVSI names more XCELLENCE award winners

The largest organization dedicated to the unmanned world, the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International, will be presented on October 6. But the list of winners has been announced now, and we’re happy to share them with you.

This is the third annual AUVSI XCELLENCE awards. And it’s great to see the organization honoring members in multiple categories. There’s just so much innovative work being carried out. According to AUVSI, its awards “honor innovators with a demonstrated commitment to advancing autonomy, leading and promoting safe adoption of unmanned systems and developing programs that use these technologies to save lives and improve the human condition.” We’re all about using technology to improve the human condition, so we applaud the winners.

AUVSI breaks its awards down into categories. Here are those categories, along with the winners in each one.

AUVSI XCELLENCE awards, Circa 2018

Commercial/Enterprise Operation or Solution

UPS, UPS Flight Forward Drone Delivery Second Place: Matternet, Inc., Matternet M2 Medical Logistics UAS Third Place: Iris Automation, Casia

Hardware – Platform

First Place: Air Force Research Laboratory-led Team, SkyVision Ground-Based Detect and Avoid System Second Place: FIRST iZ, FIRST PortTM Third Place: Kongsberg Maritime, HUGIN Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

Hardware – Component

First Place: LightWare Lidar, SF45 microLiDAR Second Place: Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Velabit TM Third Place: Ouster, Inc., OS2-128

Services

First Place: InNovo Partners, LLC, iPaaS – InNovo Platform as a Service Second Place: SqwaQ, SqwaQbox

Software

First Place: Verity, Failsafe by Verity Second Place: Airbus, Project Wayfinder Third Place: Perceptive Automata, Bringing Human Intuition to Autonomous Trucks

XCELLENCE in Innovation

First Place: Iris Automation, Casia Second Place: Emesent, Hovermap Third Place: Dynetics, The Gremlins Program

The President Speaks:

We’re referring, of course, to AUVSI president Brian Wynne:

The rapid growth of the unmanned systems industry is reshaping our future by solving problems caused by a global pandemic, expanding business markets, providing consumers with innovative solutions and ultimately, saving lives. The XCELLENCE awards recognize companies and individuals who are achieving remarkable results with unmanned systems technology to benefit our communities. Brian Wynne, president and CEO of AUVSI

Congratulations to all the winners. Hopefully, by 2021, we’ll be back at another fantastic AUVSI gathering and can watch the awards ceremony in a room filled with other people.

