DJI launches new Zenmuse L1 and P1 enterprise payloads

At the INTERGEO Digital event today, DJI has launched two new two payloads aimed at aerial surveying, the Zenmuse L1 and Zenmuse P1. The two new payload options expand DJI’s reach into the commercial surveying, mapping, and real-world models industry.

Zenmuse L1

The Zenmuse L1 combines a lidar module with a high accuracy IMU, and a 1-inch RGB camera capable of taking 20 MP stills. It also has a mechanical shutter that’s required for high-quality mapping. The L1 has been made to work with the Matrice 300 and DJI Terra software to create highly accurate reconstructed models of the real world.

The L1 can cover 2 km in a single flight with a vertical accuracy of 5 cm and horizontal accuracy of 10 cm when flying at an altitude of 50 m. The lidar portion can capture 240,000 points per second with support for up to three returns. While flying, the pilot also gets a live preview of the point cloud generated to ensure all the data required is being collected. The IMU allows for all the data collected to be fused to an accurate location that also uses a vision sensor to improve the accuracy.

DJI recommends the Zenmuse L1 for topographical mapping, AEC and surveying, emergency response, law enforcement, energy and infrastructure, and agriculture and forestry management.

Zenmuse P1

The Zenmuse P1 is a dedicated full-frame sensor camera for photogrammetry and surveying. The camera is capable of 45 MP still with 4.4-micrometer pixel size and the ability to take a photo every 0.7 seconds while in flight. The P1 features DJI’s TimeSync 2.0, which aligns the camera, flight controller, RTK module, and gimbal to make sure they are all in sync with one another. The full-frame sensor supports three lenses, a 24 mm, 35 mm, and 50 mm. It uses DJI’s DL mounting system.

The P1 has a vertical accuracy of 5 cm and 3 cm horizontally and can cover an area of 3 km during a single flight. The camera is capable of capturing 2D orthomosaic images, 3D oblique maps, real-world structure modeling, and real-time mapping missions. To ensure the data you have just captured is correct, DJI has introduced a Fieldwork Report that gives you an overview of everything you just captured. This feature is coming soon.

DJI recommends using the Zenmuse P1 for topographical mapping, cadastral surveying, AEC and surveying, natural resource management, geological investigation, and disaster site modeling.

Photo: DJI

