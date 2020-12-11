Win a DJI Mavic Mini for Christmas

Hi all! To help celebrate the end to a nutty year, you can win a DJI Mavic Mini to put under the tree (or festivus pole or religious symbol of your choosing). To enter, simply follow one of our social media channels using the tool below. You can also find them manually here (Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram, YouTube, Podcast) or at the top of our page.

DJI Mavic Mini Giveaway

We’ll be picking a North American winner (can’t guarantee a Christmas delivery outside the lower 48 US states) next week. More details below…

The prize is a DJI Mavic Mini new in box, retail price $399. One winner will be picked from the list of new and continuing social media followers to DroneDJ as outlined above. You will have 24 hours to respond or we will draw another winner. In the event that we don’t have a winner in a week, it will be donated to a local charitable cause. Good luck!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos