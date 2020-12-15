DJI releases new Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced

There’s a new member of DJI’s Enterprise line of drones. It’s the Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced, and it features a new 32X camera, a DJI-produced thermal sensor, and a Real-Time Kinematic module for centimeter-level accuracy.

The new model comes a little more than two years after DJI released its Mavic 2 Enterprise, which proved a very popular drone with First Responders – ranging from lifeguards to law enforcement to Search and Rescue teams. It was that drone which heralded the modular design, allowing such extras as lights, a loudspeaker, and more to be affixed to the drone depending on the mission. Now, DJI is releasing its successor, with even more features targeting the Enterprise sector.

It comes with no shortage of features.

Let’s have a look

The most immediately noticeable difference from its predecessor is the new optical and thermal cameras:

There’s a lot of technology packed into that camera system

New cameras

That’s an impressive-looking stack. On the top is DJI’s new 32X digital zoom camera. The 48 megapixel camera features a 1/2″ CMOS sensor, which sounds like it could the same sensor used in the excellent Mavic Air 2 camera. But the real story on that camera stack is DJI’s new thermal sensor, which is built by the company itself.

The new thermal unit is 640 x 512 pixels – enough resolution that it allows the pilot an impressive 16X thermal zoom, allowing them to zero in on spots of interest. The accuracy of the thermal sensor is ±2°C. This optical/thermal bundle, which allows the pilot to choose between visual, thermal or split-view feeds, is one of the key value propositions of the new product, says DJI:

We realized that our Enterprise customers were often using the Mavic 2 Enterprise for industrial inspections where better accuracy and higher resolutions for thermal and visual sensors were critical features to perform a job well. Thanks to new key upgrades, the Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced becomes the ideal drone and must-have tool for these types of complex inspections. Inspection professionals will be able to pinpoint defects and anomalies with better detail and perform operations and maintenance more effectively. Lastly, first responders and firefighters will be able to quickly locate victims, identify hot spots, and screen for fire risks to draft targeted rescue plans while keeping personnel safe. Christina Zhang, senior director, corporate strategy & communication at DJI

The body may look familiar, but the features are brand new.

RTK Module means centimeter-level accuracy

GPS is more than enough for recreational pilots and – sometimes – for Enterprise applications. But there are many situations where users need more accuracy. Surveying, for example, doesn’t have the leeway of being a meter out. And so DJI has given the Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced the option of a Realtime Kinematic Sensor module for applications that demand an extremely high level of accuracy. As with the Phantom 4 RTK, the module is positioned on the top of the drone. There’s certainly no missing it:

That DJI branded cylinder is the RTK module…

New, integrated controller with high-brightness screen

The Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced comes with DJI’s Smart Controller. It features a 5.5″ display with 1000 Nits of brightness, which is about twice the brightness of an average smartphone and enough to be visible in bright daylight. Having that integrated controller also means a faster setup time in the event of an emergency. Featuring Ocusync 2.0, the Smart Controller can communicate with the drone from up to 10 kilometers away. (This feature still actually blows our minds when we stop to think about it.)

Really — you can see the screen in bright daylight…

The list of features keeps going.

Security on the Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced

DJI has taken great pains with security, knowing that many of the potential clients for this unit want to keep a tight lid on operations. Whether it’s photos, video, flight logs, or other data during a sensitive mission, DJI states that this machine is solid:

When operated with the DJI Pilot App, the Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced features Local Data Mode as one of several ways to protect your data. When activated, Local Data Mode will stop the DJI App from sending or receiving any data over the internet. This provides added security assurances for operators of flights involving critical infrastructure, governmental projects, or other sensitive missions. The radio link between the aircraft and remote controller features robust AES-256 encryption. The Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced incorporates 24 GB of onboard data storage and password protection. When Password Protection is enabled, users are required to enter their password each time they activate the drone, link the remote controller with the drone, and access the drone’s onboard storage, giving them full, exclusive use and enhanced security. This provides secure access to the drone and its onboard data storage, while protecting that data even if the drone is physically compromised. DJI news release

DJI AirSense

The system is equipped to receive ADS-B signals from manned aircraft, giving the pilot excellent situational awareness of other aircraft in the airspace. It also features six-directional obstacle avoidance. The machine has self-heating batteries, meaning it can be operated in temperatures as low as -10°C. Discreet mode allows the operator to switch off the navigational lights.

Industry, here we come…

There are several other features that come as modules. They include:

A 2400 lumens spotlight

A loudspeaker that can play pre-recorded clips at a volume of up to 100 decibels at one metre

A bright flashing beacon strobe, visible from 4.8 kilometers (three miles)

Maximum flight time under optimal conditions is 31 minutes, with a top speed of 72 km/hour (45 mph).

Want to buy one?

The Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced can be pre-ordered now through one of DJI’s Enterprise dealers. Shipping will begin in Q1 2021.

Our take

The original Mavic 2 Enterprise was a revolutionary machine. With its ability to add on modules, it found many fans in the First Responder and Enterprise sectors. This machine has upped the ante considerably.

One of the real advantages of this drone – along with its many modules and new cameras – is its supremely portable size and quick setup. First Responders in particular often have little time to spare. And, truly, seconds count when fighting a fire or searching for a missing or injured person.

Good things truly can come in small packages…

This machine looks like it will do it all. If we’d change anything about the design, we’d love to have seen the camera and gimbal protrude out from the nose of the machine, allowing it to gimbal directly upward for inspecting bridges or other objects from below.

That being said, with its new cameras, RTK, and configurable modules, this drone will satisfy a lot of clients in the First Responder and Enterprise sectors.

