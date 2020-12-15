EHang gets long-term Austrian permit to test passenger drone

Chinese firm EHang, which is becoming very well known for its EH216 passenger-carrying drone, has news. The company has received a long-term flight permit allowing it to conduct test flights in Austria’s national airspace. In fact, it’s already carried out a flight.

The future is now

Back then, these concepts were mostly pipe dreams.

Not anymore. The Chinese company, EHang, has been successfully testing its “Autonomous Aerial Vehicle” EH216 for some time now, including manned flights in China and recent tests in South Korea.

The EHang passenger-carrying drone… EHang photo

Now, the company has announced it has secured a permit allowing it to test that drone in Austrian airspace. In fact, a news release revealed it had already carried out a flight in Austria in November.

This marks the first flight permit for EHang’s AAV within the European Union, and the company hopes it will help demonstrate the coming world of Urban Air Mobility, or UAM.

Through the joint efforts of the Civil Aviation Authority of Austria, the EHang European team, and local partners, the Company has achieved another important regulatory breakthrough in the geographical heart of Europe, enabling more people to experience its safe, green and comfortable UAM solutions. This achievement should enable EHang to accelerate commercial operations in Europe. The trial permit and flight operations will support EHang’s growth in the European Market by demonstrating the benefits of its UAM solutions to regulators, customers, and partners. Autonomous Aerial Vehicles are poised to change the way people and cargo move from point A to point B. Whether for commuting within a large city or traveling from rural to metropolitan areas, aerial travel will dramatically change how mankind perceives distance and travel time. What is a reality today in Asia also comes closer in Europe. EHang news release

Up, up and away…

Although the flight permit was issued December 9, EHang carried out an earlier flight in November – marking the company’s first-ever in open EASA airspace. The flight lasted several minutes. And, despite “severe cold and high wind speed” was a success, says the company.

EHang partnered with FACC AG to obtain the flight permit, with tech experts from both firms working together to ensure the planned flights and safety measures would meet national and European standards.

