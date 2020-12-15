WiBotic joins the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute (ARM)

Drone and robotics wireless charging specialist WiBotic has announced it has joined the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute (ARM). The move will allow it to share its knowledge with others in the institute and receive valuable feedback.

ARM focuses on disciplines across the drone and robotic ecosystem, from sensor technologies to software and artificial intelligence to quality control.

Since WiBotic focuses on wireless battery charging, it can help other members of ARM to improve their charging designs and batteries to make them more efficient and safer.

The Robotics for Manufacturing Institute is made up of the following companies and institutions, Airbus, Texas A&M University, PlusOne Robotics, A3/Robotic Industries Association, US Army TARDEC, Boeing, Georgia Institute of Technology, and GE Research, to name a few.

A representative from WiBotic said:

“We’re also excited about the workforce development aspects of ARM. Their funding of programs like apprenticeships and career pathways identify skills gaps in the manufacturing workforce and give students, job seekers, and incumbent workers knowledge of and access to essential skills to continue technical training. These efforts provide a material benefit to industry directly, and by extension, enable us to foster the very best talent to grow our team.”

WiBotic is particularly excited about joining as it is interested in supporting U.S.-based manufacturers and implementing its technology into supply chains around the country. Since 2001, over 63,000 factories closed down in the U.S., a number that WiBotic wants to reduce.

WiBotic mainly focuses on military and industrial wireless charging systems for drones and ground-based robots on Earth. The company has been working on Astrobotic’s shoebox-sized robot, CuberRover, to equip it with wireless charging tech and the brains to find its charging station once low on battery autonomously.

The company also received FCC approval for its wireless charging tech, enabling drones and other robots to charge from several centimeters away from the transmitter. The system also monitors battery levels to ensure they are charged without causing damage, keeping the drones in the sky longer and reducing maintenance times.

