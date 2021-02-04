A Twitter roundup from the world of drones

We noted a couple of pretty interesting drone-related Tweets. Then we saw another. And then we thought: Let’s do a quick round-up.

Not a day goes by when we don’t see something of interest on Twitter. Maybe it’s our ADHD nature, but the platform is great for a quick hit of news, entertainment, trends – and even snark. Of course, we also keep our eye out (just one of them) for news from the world of drones. A few caught our attention today.

So we’re going to share them with you.

An optical illusion

First up? A clip that originates from Salar de Uyuni, the world’s largest salt flats. Located in southwest Bolivia, it’s an otherworldly place. And it’s even more unusual once you get a thin layer of water and a drone involved. Throw in some clouds and a slow orbit on a walking subject, and you get – well, this:

It looks like a very fast moonwalk, but it's just an optical illusion created by the peculiar place, Salar the Uyuni, Bolivia and a drone shot [source and full video: https://t.co/EFUkEq8aK0] [more about the place: https://t.co/OmkXsEZdum] pic.twitter.com/1mEC3rseA9 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 4, 2021 That is so cool…

Wingcopter and COVID-19

Next up, we have a bit of news from Wingcopter. The company is riding high following a recent $22 million raise – and we’re happy to see is still focused on #DronesForGood. It’s exploring, according to this report, distributing COVID-19 vaccines to rural areas. With its excellent range and payload capacity, this looks like a good fit:

German startup Wingcopter is working to provide drones for vaccine delivery in remote areas. The company says its drones are built to travel at speeds of up to 150 mph and up to a distance of approx 75 miles pic.twitter.com/xoxfT1Q03Q — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 4, 2021 Nice plan, Wingcopter…

More on drones and COVID-19

There was a related Tweet from @CNBC, which noted that Zipline will also be involved in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The company already has a proven track record in the field, having delivered about 1 million doses of other vaccines.

Role of medical drones in global Covid vaccine campaign is growing https://t.co/Hqslpvy4vN — CNBC (@CNBC) February 4, 2021 Growing role for drones in vaccine delivery…

In fact, the company had just signed a deal for distribution with Nigeria’s Kaduna state. And there was a Tweet about that, as well:

Here is @elrufai signing a landmark agreement with Zipline to deliver medical commodities via drones in his State. I LOVE THIS MAN!!! pic.twitter.com/aWWrE3iwVR — Jack Obinyan (Mr Jack) 🇳🇬 (@JackObinyan) February 4, 2021 And we’re pretty fond of Zipline…

Ka-ching…

In other drone news, DroneDeploy today announced it had raised $50 million in a Series E round. That’s big news, and the company was (obviously) happy to share it through a news release and RT:

We're excited to share the news of @DroneDeploy's $50M Series E! Led by Energize and @airtreevc, this financing will help DroneDeploy continue to expand its product suite and scale to meet the needs of fast-growing markets like #energy and #renewables https://t.co/N3yaSyD7aP — EnergizeVC (@EnergizeVc) February 4, 2021

Weather forecasting…

The South Florida Sun Sentinel also had a bit of news: Drones may soon be heading deep into the heart of hurricanes to help produce more accurate data and assist with forecasting. We’re guessing these are one-use-only:

Drones may soon soar into the most violent, unreachable parts of hurricanes to improve forecasting https://t.co/ciHnifAlvm pic.twitter.com/3xID9uN1xB — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) February 4, 2021

Birds of a feather…

And finally, we’ll wrap up with a little still image. David Piano, a photographer, storm chaser, and Flight Service Specialist, happened to be flying a drone to grab an early morning beauty shot. He captured something beautiful, for sure, but it was pretty unexpected: A peregrine falcon!

A truly unbelievable thing happened while using the drone during yesterday morning's sunrise. A curious hawk swooped within INCHES of the drone thinking it may be its next meal. Thankfully it aborted and drone left unscathed at last second. WHAT A CAPTURE! #dronephotography #hawk pic.twitter.com/RZBXrCyV0c — David Piano (@ONwxchaser) February 4, 2021

We’re pleased to report that no falcons – and no drones – were harmed in this close encounter.

