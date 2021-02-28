DJI drops new video teaser for its FPV drone launch

- Feb. 28th 2021 11:13 am ET

0

Well, you’ve probably seen it by now. But that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy this clip.

We’ve already covered pretty much everything there is to know about DJI’s forthcoming FPV drone. With a major leak last week due to the cached webpage of a retailer, all of the details were out in the wild. But DJI is moving ahead with its regular launch programming, which means revealing a little bit more as the March 2 launch approaches.

This time, DJI has released a short video.

Eleven seconds

DJI launches generally follow this pattern:

  1. A vacuum of silence
  2. An obtuse image that hints at what’s being launched, with a date. Like this:

3) A social media promo with a short video clip that still doesn’t show the product.

4. Launch

And we are at Stage Three right now. With the words “Immerse yourself,” DJI Tweeted our a short video teaser – 11 seconds in all – that shows some nice FPV flight at gorgeous locations. Here ya go:

Not long to wait now…

Yes, the wait is nearly over. We’ll have all the details March 2 at 0900 ET.

See you then!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Guides

DJI FPV Drone

DJI FPV Drone

About the Author

Scott Simmie's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI's awesome new drone is a winner, packing in high-priced features at a reasonable retail price. You will love this drone.
DJI Mini 2

DJI Mini 2

At 249 grams there's no registration or license required – and it captures 4K video!