DroneDJ welcomes FPV Pro Vladimir Muncan as a writer

We’re always working to try to improve DroneDJ for our readers. And so we’re very pleased to announce a new contributor. He’s an amazing FPV pilot, an accomplished builder – and a great writer.

If you’re a regular reader of DroneDJ, you might recall a piece we posted about a month ago. It took a look at some amazing bando flying and featured an interview with the pilot. His name is Vladimir Muncan, and we weren’t just struck by his piloting skills. His written answers were clean, clear, and to the point. And all this, while writing with English as his second language.

So we thought: Let’s get him on board!

FPV contributions

Thankfully, Vladimir agreed to join us, and we welcome the input. Although DroneDJ’s Ty Poland writes about FPV flight from time to time, we thought it would be great to bring someone into the fold who’s totally immersed in this world. And Vladimir, thankfully, said yes.

Welcome, Vladimir!

“I’m excited to join the DroneDJ team, it’s a great opportunity to spread some of the FPV knowledge and experience that I’ve accumulated over the years,” he says. “I’m looking forward to sharing interesting news and events from the FPV world, as well as review and discuss new products and trends.”

Wait, there’s more!

And there is:

I’ll be writting about flying techniques, various kinds of FPV drones, builds and components. Reviewing new products and speculating on future releases. From traditional FPV multirotors to the bleeding-edge tech releases from the major players, I can promise our readers an honest and informative take from the pespective of a seasoned FPV pilot. Vladimir Muncan, FPV Pilot and new DroneDJ contributor

Vladimir’s first piece, coming soon, is on the new DJI FPV drone. He’ll give us his unbiased take from the perspective of a highly experienced FPV pro.

In case you missed that amazing video showcasing his skills, check it out.

A great addition

As the DroneDJ readership continues to grow (thank you!), we’ve had some feedback that readers wanted more stories about FPV, as well as writers with deep FPV background. Between Vladimir and Ty, you’ll get plenty of both.

As for DroneDJ’s Josh Spires and myself, we’re still learning. I’ve been doing some outdoor FPV flying, and plenty of indoor flying, but I wouldn’t call myself an FPV pilot. At least not yet.

Welcome, Vladimir! We look forward to your first post.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos