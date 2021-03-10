Citadel Defense releases its new counter-drone software

Citadel Defense has announced it has partnered with Syzygy Integration to develop a new counter-drone platform for the United States Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal government agencies. The new system is called the Tactical Assault Kit (TAK).

Citadel Defense can create a drone-proof environment by networking and synchronizing its Titan drone protect system from creating an automated counter-UAV defense system. The Titan was built based on lessons learned from other counter-UAV systems. The company says its product is effective, affordable, and easy to deploy.

Christopher Williams, CEO of Citadel Defense, shared:

“Combining Titan’s artificial intelligence foundation with the new TAK-based application delivers a force-multiplying capability needed by resource-constrained security teams.”

Citadel’s radiofrequency sensors used the latest AI and machine learning detection systems to integrate layered counter-drone solutions better. The system uses an open architecture that allows for quick development and integration with other sensors and systems.

Wesley Mitchell, President of Syzygy, added:

“We are excited to have SNAP fully integrated with the Titan platform. This capability will enable real-time C-UAS intelligence and immediate mitigation of those threats from anywhere in the world. This will help first responders and government agents respond quickly and more safely.”

Citadel Defense

Citadel Defense is a counter-drone company that builds technology for the military, domestic security, and commercial applications. The US Special Forces, Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and Coast Guard used the company’s technology.

Citadel Defense uses its technology to protect soldiers on the ground with its ultra-portable Titan units. It is also used to defend US Navy fleets, the border force, critical infrastructure, ports and harbors, high-value assets, VIP events, and airports from drone incursions.

Photo: Citadel Defense

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos