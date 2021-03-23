Fortem Technologies, Toshiba form a counter-drone alliance

Counter-drone company Fortem Technologies has formed a strategic alliance with multinational conglomerate Toshiba to work on a drone detection and mitigation system. The Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation also invested $15 million into Fortem Technologies.

In addition to Fortem using the investment to improve its products, the two will also integrate their systems and expand their offerings around the world. For those who aren’t aware, the Infrastructure Systems & Solutions division of Toshiba already has a counter-drone system limited to just detecting a rogue drone in the airspace.

The system uses a passive system to detect the drone. It then uses its built-in camera to locate the drone and point it out to a staff member. Fortem Technologies will take Toshiba’s RF detection expertise and work closely to create a product that takes the best technologies from both companies.

Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies, shared:

“Toshiba is a world-renowned technical and sales powerhouse. We are very pleased to announce this alliance to accelerate the delivery of solutions to our customers that combine the disruptive innovation of our AI-enabled Fortem SkyDome System with the depth of Toshiba’s commercial drone RF detection expertise and advanced radar technology.”

Fortem Technologies has three main products. Its TrueView Radar detects and calculates the location and trajectory of hundreds of drones quickly and accurately, and The SkyDome Manager allows users to track and watch over the airspace being protected by the radar.

The final product is the DroneHunter, a drone equipped with a net used to catch and take down rogue drones in the area. So far, the DroneHunter has over 4,000 captures and integrates with the radar system to find drones. All of these add up to create the SkyDrome system, an end-to-end counter-drone solution that detects, monitors, assesses, and mitigates drone threats.

Masaki Haruyama, vice president of Toshiba, added:

“We are excited to partner with Fortem, a pioneering counter-drone solution provider with a proven detection system and unique and highly effective mitigation system. Toshiba has a long history of providing leading technologies of radars. With the perfectly complementary technologies and products of the two companies, we are confident that we can become a global top-tier player in a rapidly growing market and contribute safer, more reliable facilities.”

