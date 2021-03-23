Skydio CEO Adam Bry gets some prime-time on CNN

Drones don’t tend to hit mainstream media that often. Certainly they’ll make headlines when there’s a rescue – or, conversely, then something goes wrong. But rarely do drones as an industry make much of a blip on day-to-day news coverage. Well, CNN took a dive into Skydio this week.

But CNN took a deeper dive into Skydio this week.

Adam Bry

Adam Bry is Skydio’s cofounder and CEO. As such, he’s also someone with likely the best handle on the company’s vision going forward. We had the opportunity to speak with Adam during this episode of The Buzz podcast, and were impressed. He struck us as being laser-focused and, not surprisingly, with a clear focus on AI and automated processes.

And we’re not just talking about Skydio’s amazing abilities at tracking a moving subject on the ground. Bry emphasized the ability of Skydio products, with add-on software, to scan even highly complex objects with a few taps by the operator. And here we’re talking about structures like bridges, communications antennas, even entire buildings.

CNN

CNN’s Julia Chatterley, host of global business program First Move, featured Bry for an extended interview. She then posted that interview here:

We found a couple of things particularly interesting in that interview. The first was Bry’s vision that drones will one day become part of our basic infrastructure, a common tool in widespread use. But we were also intrigued by his discussion of a single pilot controlling multiple drones at once. That’s something that others are also working on (we know of a Canadian company involved), but interesting to hear this from Bry.

The company recently announced a $170 million Series D, so it has plenty of capital for expansion. Given that the Skydio 2 is now roughly two years old, it makes us wonder what the company will come up with next. We certainly look forward to seeing it.

