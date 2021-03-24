Easy Aerial, a company that specializes in drone-in-a-box solutions tailored for inspection, monitoring, and surveillance has announced a new COO. Pilot Timothy T. Tenne – who has a pretty impressive background with the FAA and the Air Force – is taking on the position. And he’ll be busy.

You’ve likely heard of the “drone-in-a-box” concept. Essentially, it’s a self-contained home base for drones that allows them to carry out repeated missions without any hands-on intervention. The box opens up and the drone takes off. When it has completed its flight, it returns to the same location and lands. Some sort of lid generally closes to protect the vehicle from the elements. Then the drone charges, hands off its data and perhaps runs a diagnostic check before heading out to the next mission.

This kind of system is perfect for regular inspection and surveillance missions. Assuming you’ve got FAA approval (or approval from the regulatory body where it’s deployed), it’s kind of a “set it and forget it” solution. Yes, a pilot can monitor the mission remotely. But the real point is that the system is capable of carrying out repeated, autonomous missions that can be remotely monitored or altered.

That’s a big part of Easy Aerial’s value proposition.

All-in-one

The company describes its systems as “mobile, durable & fully autonomous drone-based monitoring systems for perimeter security.” So the kind of system that could regularly monitor a construction site, chemical plant, or even a prison or other secure facility. The company offers both free-flight and tethered versions. (A quick refresher: Tethered versions supply power and often data exchange via lightweight cables, enabling the drone to remain airborne in a roughly fixed location for extended periods of time.)

Take a look:

It’s a growing sector of the drone industry. And now, Easy Aerial has someone new at the helm.

Timothy T. Tenne, Easy Aerial’s new COO

Timothy T. Tenne brings not only experience as an FAA manager, but a deep background with the Air Force. Here are just two of his qualifications, quoted from Easy Aerial’s news release:

Federal Aviation Administration Division Manager, a role that saw him lead aviation safety and flight standards assurance and introduce new operational processes credited for increasing aviation safety in the United States. Tenne was also instrumental in the coordination and drafting of the nation’s first UAS (drone) regulations and standing up the the UAS division within the FAA’s Aviation Safety Directorate. His leadership led to an award from the Secretary of Transportation.

The US Air Force, where Tenne served for 20 years, where he assumed roles as Director of Operations, Commander, Chief of Staff, Chief of Safety, along with other leadership roles in operations, strategy, planning, negotiations, safety, and government relations. He also has over 12,000 world-wide flying hours in over 12 separate aircraft and holds multiple type ratings and certificates from Part 107, private pilot, instrument, commercial, multi-engine CFII, and ATP.

A good match

Tenne says the company’s culture and vision appealed to him:

The company is creating products that deliver actionable, real-time information to decision-makers at utility companies, multi-mode transportation infrastructure providers, military organizations, and public safety agencies. In doing so, they are helping improve safety, security, and operational capabilities while reducing cost, and protecting personnel every day. Timothy T. Tenne, Easy Aerial COO

The company’s CEO also sees this as a great fit.

Timothy is a seasoned and trusted leader who has a track record of consistently delivering positive results. I have tremendous confidence in Timothy’s ability to align our global operations with industry-leading best practices, streamline our operations, and drive our ambition to expand into new markets.” Ido Gur, cofounder and CEO of Easy Aerial

One final note: In addition to his widespread experience, Tenne has an impressive academic background. The release notes he holds a Juris Doctorate, a Master of Business Administration in Management and Finance, Master of Arts degrees in Organizational Management and Strategy and Policy, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Engineering from the US Naval Academy.

