Some important news for those owning DJI Enterprise products: The company has announced life cycle status for its line, which includes some products reaching the end of the line.

DJI’s Enterprise line has found a steady client base ever since it began its more industrial line of drones. The Enterprise series has enjoyed widespread adoption from First Responders, industrial users, research scientists, and more. But all good things must come to an end… and that applies to some of the Enterprise line.

Let’s see what’s happening.

The announcement

DJI didn’t make a big deal of the announcement, as far as we can tell. Just a post on its Enterprise Insights blog. Here’s how it begins:

At DJI, we are constantly evaluating and updating our product line to meet the evolving needs of customers across industries. This means that we are streamlining the production, sales, development, and service for some products to make room for exciting new solutions that will be released later this year. Please find below the definition of each milestone and a list of products. DJI Enterprise Blog

Definitions

Because a number of products are involved, DJI released the information in a chart format. To understand the chart, you’ll need to know the acronyms it’s using. Here they are:

EOP means End of Production – the product has been discontinued

means End of Production – the product has been discontinued EOA is End of Availability; sales by DJI are discontinued, though you might still find the product available at an Enterprise dealer with stock

is End of Availability; sales by DJI are discontinued, though you might still find the product available at an Enterprise dealer with stock EOD means End of Development; DJI will no longer provide software updates unless there’s a security issue that needs to be addressed

means End of Development; DJI will no longer provide software updates unless there’s a security issue that needs to be addressed EOS is End of Service: DJI will no longer provide maintenance or technical support

is End of Service: DJI will no longer provide maintenance or technical support N/A – Not Applicable

– Not Applicable TBD – Date to be decided

Which products?

That’s the big question for owners of Enterprise products. Not surprisingly, those products that are getting a bit long in the tooth are the ones most likely to be impacted. DJI outlined the timeline using the following chart, which you can find on its blog post. It’s a long one, so we’re going to break it up into sections:

Implications

Well, nothing lasts forever. And there are some pretty old products on this list. In a sector with this speed of technological development, that shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

What might concern some Enterprise owners is that column on the right, listing End of Service. If you’ve got a local dealer who can offer repairs, you should be able to keep flying if you run into a problem. But sending certain products to DJI for repair or support will be gone as of December 31, 2021. Perhaps most relevant for some users is that this applies to the Matrice 200 (initial version) and the Zenmuse XT.

The Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual… coming to an end of production this year…

Also worth noting is that the Matrice 200 series V2 and Zenmuse XT2 reached End of Production in March 2021. Some other popular models, such as the Mavic 2 Enterprise, Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual, and the Zenmuse Z30 will reach end of production by the end of this year.

While this will be unwelcome news for owners of some Enterprise products, it’s worth remembering there are independent service centers capable of carrying repairs. This also makes us wonder what DJI has up next in its pipeline – because there’s always something.

