There’s always something new coming from DJI. But few expected this.

DJI has always been known as a provider of products – not services. The company sells its drones, gimbals, action cameras, and other high-tech widgets but has not, at least traditionally, been known as a service provider. That’s why we found today’s news so interesting…

And why you will, too.

A Twitter tease

The company hinted that something was coming earlier today, with a cryptic Tweet:

We've been working on a cool update⏳ — DJI (@DJIGlobal) April 1, 2021

And what might that cool update be? Well, how about a DJI production crew, available on-demand? Check it out:

Direct your Dreams | Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/7Dk7kE2VPC — DJI (@DJIGlobal) April 1, 2021

We’re really excited about the potential of this new MasterShot service. So excited, in fact, that we opened up our calendar to make a booking.

We noticed, of course, that DJI had saved this critical announcement for an auspicious day: April 1.

Good one, DJI. You nearly had us.

