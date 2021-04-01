There’s always something new coming from DJI. But few expected this.
DJI has always been known as a provider of products – not services. The company sells its drones, gimbals, action cameras, and other high-tech widgets but has not, at least traditionally, been known as a service provider. That’s why we found today’s news so interesting…
And why you will, too.
A Twitter tease
The company hinted that something was coming earlier today, with a cryptic Tweet:
And what might that cool update be? Well, how about a DJI production crew, available on-demand? Check it out:
We’re really excited about the potential of this new MasterShot service. So excited, in fact, that we opened up our calendar to make a booking.
We noticed, of course, that DJI had saved this critical announcement for an auspicious day: April 1.
Good one, DJI. You nearly had us.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.