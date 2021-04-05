Take a moment and grab a cup of coffee or whatever you like to drink. Find yourself a comfortable spot to sit. We’re going to take you on a tour, with some of the best drone video production we have ever seen.

There’s never a shortage of drone videos on the internet. We see them every single day we’re at work, and even on days off. As the number of pilots grows and people hone their skills, we’re also starting to see more very good videos compared with the old days. But there are still some standouts that are truly off the charts when it comes to content, skill, editing, and the visceral and artistic impact of the final product.

So settle back while we check out some of the latest from the geniuses at Russia’s Timelab Pro.

Pilots, artists, pros

We don’t know the people at Timelab Pro. We’d noted one of their videos previously, but never looked up the company. Recently, however, DJI has promoted an absolutely gorgeous film shot in Istanbul using the Inspire 2. We actually own one of these drones, and know many cinematographers who love the device.

But there are very few production companies that can produce this kind of next-level content. So here’s the first stamp on your passport – Istanbul:

The production value and artistry of this are mind-blowing…

Timelab Pro

We had to check out the website and learn a little more about the company. As you no doubt figured out, it specializes in really polished video productions. Here’s how Timelab Pro describes itself on the company’s About page.

At Timelab, we create films about the most magnificent cities and events of the world, work in tough conditions and make art, which shows the beauty of human creation and nature combined. We have worked since 2010 and want to leave our print in the global history of videography. Our videos are loved by millions of viewers from around the globe and praised by other professionals. Some of our partners for the videos are The New York Times, BBC, National Geographic, FIFA and many more. As DJI official ambassadors, we create films with their professional equipment. We are a company from Russia; so some of our creations are made in collaboration with the biggest and internationally known Russian companies such as Gazprom and Yandex. We are known to make any commercial projects look like works of art. Timelab Pro website

Location, location, location…

The company’s website goes on to say that it’s working on traveling the planet, with its immediate focus being African wildlife and the mind-blowing architecture you’ll find in China’s cities. We were in Shenzhen a couple of years back and were stunned by many of the skyscrapers.

With that in mind, pull out your passport and we’ll stamp you after this visit to Hong Kong:

Visuals, music, sound design all come together in this beautiful production…

Landscape

It’s not just urban settings that appeal to this crew. These aerial cinematographers truly know how to capture a landscape. So before you put down that passport, get set for Switzerland:

Switzerland..

Next stop?

We know you’ll likely want to be getting back home after all these travels. But two more quick stops and we’ll have you back at passport control. First up? The frigid waters off the Kamchatka Peninsula, where some very hardy surfers are catching winter waves:

Amazing – and complete with volcano…

And since we’ve now got you accustomed to cold water, we figure it’s only appropriate to take you the next step: To a frozen ocean, aboard a 75,000 horsepower nuclear-powered icebreaker:

Amazing… Did you see the polar bear?

And that, my friend, is a wrap. Please ensure you have all personal belongings and hand baggage as you disembark. And if you’d like to revisit or explore other wonderful vistas? Subscribe to their YouTube channel here.

Thanks for the trip, Timelab! And amazing work.

