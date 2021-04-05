Everdrone receives permission to expand drone service

Everdrone has announced it will expand its life-saving drone delivery service after receiving special permission from the Swedish Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The extra operating service will give 200,000 people access to emergency medical drone deliveries.

Once an emergency call comes in, dispatchers send both a drone and an ambulance. The drone will usually arrive before the ambulance. It lowers the defibrillator with a winch from a height of 30 meters (about 98 feet).

AEDs are designed to be used by anyone. And the hope is that someone on-site can use the device if paramedics are delayed in getting to the scene. Speed is crucial, as survival rates shoot up to 70% if a patient receives help within the first few minutes.

Everdrone’s drone is equipped with an Intel-based RealSense obstacle avoidance system and intelligent route planning to improve efficiency. A parachute system ensures the drone will land safely in the event of a mishap.

As the drone in the video below looks to be a DJI Matrice 600 Pro, it also comes with DJI’s safety features. These include triple IMU and GPS redundancy, low voltage protection, smart return to home, and motor fault detection, which allows it to land safely, even if it’s missing a propeller.

Mats Sällström, CEO of Everdrone, shared:

This is a pivotal milestone. Obtaining these permissions is proof that our technology is ready to scale and that our regulatory model is working. Through our collaboration with the Swedish authorities, we are not only setting a new standard for safe autonomous drone operations beyond visual line of sight, but we are also breaking new ground within emergency dispatch.

Last year, Everdrone announced it would expand its life-saving service to Denmark after an agreement was reached with the Copenhagen Emergency Medical Services to come on board as a research partner to work alongside the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

The company also received €350,000 (~ $414,000) from the Eurostars-2 Joint Program and co-funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Program for the work the company is doing.

Photo: Everdrone

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos