The DJI Air 2S, a drone that promises to be a significant upgrade from the Mavic Air 2, is coming soon. Multiple reports indicate a release date of April 15, and news today makes this appear further likely.

The dust has barely settled on the March 2 launch of the DJI FPV Combo and DJI has another product ready to start flying. The Air 2S is promising a 1-inch sensor and other features that point toward it being a really big jump from the Mavic 2 Air.

And, given how much we liked the Mavic 2 Air, we’re excited about this launch.

At retailers now

Whenever a drone is released by DJI (or any other company that sells through retail), the product has to be shipped and in inventory prior to the release date. That’s generally why we start seeing so many leaks as launch day approaches, because many more people are in contact with the product behind the scenes. Now, according to @OsitaLV, these products are in stock and ready to go. No pics this time, but the info is important:

Local resellers have received the new air2s package.

Releasing imminent. — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) April 8, 2021

April 15

We’ve also seen multiple reports that DJI has set a release date of April 15 for the product. In conjunction with the growing number of leaks detailing other aspects of the product – along with the timing of the FCC filing release – leads us to believe this date fits with the overall pattern we’ve seen.

Leaked pix of the Air 2S

We don’t want to come off here like DJI sycophants, but the Mavic Air 2 really impressed us a lot. The power, flight time, and handling were all pretty superb. It was also a really good size; small enough to throw in a compact shoulder bag or small case, but big enough and capable enough to get the job done.

Now, with the new drone apparently promising a 1-inch sensor, we can anticipate a bump in imaging quality.

But the resolution…?

The Mavic Air 2 was capable of shooting 48MP images, while the new Air 2S is going to shoot 20MP. On the surface, you might be thinking: This is a downgrade.

It won’t be. People who’ve taken a deep dive into the 48MP imagery say it’s really not the same kind of image you would get on a medium format DSLR (not surprisingly). And blown-up images of those 48MP shots don’t reveal the level of detail we’d expect from what one might think of as a “true” 48MP image.

So don’t worry: We’re betting this 1-inch sensor will produce substantially better stills and video than the Mavic Air 2, and it was no slouch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos