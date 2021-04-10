Well, with the launch of DJI’s latest drone apparently coming April 15, this shouldn’t be surprising. But it certainly is worth looking at: The drone in retail packaging. Oh, and if you happen to live near Hickory, North Carolina, you might want to hop in your car and check it out.

This is getting to be pretty routine: DJI ships a product to retailers in preparation for a launch. One of those retailers, either in error or deliberately, puts that product out on the floor in advance. We saw this happen at more than one Best Buy location with the Mini 2: People simply walked in the store and bought the drone. (And, in at least one of the cases, created a YouTube channel for an unboxing video and got a ton of views.)

And now, the very first part of that equation is repeating itself: It’s on the shelf at at least one Best Buy, apparently in Hickory, North Carolina.

Two photos

Guess we can’t even call the photos we’re about to see “leaked” – since someone clearly just went into a store and took pictures of the box the Air 2S will ship with. But we can credit @OsitaLV for finding these images and amplifying them. Here’s his Tweet:

Sold my Air 2. pic.twitter.com/hbZLmFWxA2 — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) April 10, 2021 There it is!

What do the Air 2S photos tell us?

Not a ton, but some. Let’s see:

The first one shows the front of the box in what’s clearly an electronics store. You can see the television display just over the top of the box. The Fly More Combo box indicates a 1″ CMOS sensor, as we’ve previously reported (also, thanks to @OsitaLV). It also indicates the product has ADS-B AirSense detection, a really superb function that we recently wrote a short feature about. Not much else to see here that we haven’t already seen in this photo.

Air 2S photo two:

This one is slightly more fun:

This particular angle doesn’t reveal any specs. But it does show that it was shipped to Best Buy on April 4 of this year. It also says the Best Buy location is store number 425.

When we Google that, the results indicate the store is in Hickory, North Carolina. So if your’e near there and want to beat the rush…you might just have your chance.

However, it’s worth nothing that DJI products don’t actually work until the software you use on your phone or tablet is enabled. And DJI never does that prior to the release date. So if you’re hoping to get flying or make a video of it flying, you’ll be out of luck.

But if you want to own it now, or start a YouTube channel – now’s your chance!

