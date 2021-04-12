We’d been waiting for confirmation… and now we have it.

We already figured that April 15 would be the release date for the new DJI Air 2S. But that had been through unofficial channels. But it’s never real until it’s real – and DJI has just confirmed that it’s coming on April 15 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The news came in an email sent out simultaneously in multiple countries and languages.

Let’s check out the English version.

This wasn’t a huge surprise to us, but it’s always nice to see these notifications from DJI. Here’s the image contained in the email.

Thanks for confirming, DJI!

Get ready for the ONE

The tagline, we’re guessing, is a nod to the 1-inch CMOS sensor, which should be a significant upgrade from the existing Mavic Air 2S. There’s also a double entendre there, as it could mean “get ready for the ONE drone that does everything” – or “get ready for the ONE drone you want…” You get the drift. But primarily, we’d guess this is a reference to the sensor.

As we mentioned, this notice went out to global DJI subscribers. Here’s what landed in @OsitaLV’s mailbox:

That's it! When I say something imminent, it will come in no time. pic.twitter.com/i4xE1PF0Wc — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) April 12, 2021

Did you notice the nice touch with the old-style tubes to the bottom right of the monitor? You got it – the date to mark on your calendar if this drone interests you.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos