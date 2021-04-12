It’s official: DJI’s Air 2S release date is April 15 at 9 a.m. ET

- Apr. 12th 2021 9:58 am ET

0

We’d been waiting for confirmation… and now we have it.

We already figured that April 15 would be the release date for the new DJI Air 2S. But that had been through unofficial channels. But it’s never real until it’s real – and DJI has just confirmed that it’s coming on April 15 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The news came in an email sent out simultaneously in multiple countries and languages.

Let’s check out the English version.

DJI confirms Air 2S release date

This wasn’t a huge surprise to us, but it’s always nice to see these notifications from DJI. Here’s the image contained in the email.

Thanks for confirming, DJI!

Get ready for the ONE

The tagline, we’re guessing, is a nod to the 1-inch CMOS sensor, which should be a significant upgrade from the existing Mavic Air 2S. There’s also a double entendre there, as it could mean “get ready for the ONE drone that does everything” – or “get ready for the ONE drone you want…” You get the drift. But primarily, we’d guess this is a reference to the sensor.

As we mentioned, this notice went out to global DJI subscribers. Here’s what landed in @OsitaLV’s mailbox:

Did you notice the nice touch with the old-style tubes to the bottom right of the monitor? You got it – the date to mark on your calendar if this drone interests you.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Guides

DJI AIR 2S

DJI AIR 2S

About the Author

Scott Simmie's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI's awesome new drone is a winner, packing in high-priced features at a reasonable retail price. You will love this drone.
DJI Mini 2

DJI Mini 2

At 249 grams there's no registration or license required – and it captures 4K video!