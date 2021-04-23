We’re going to have to take a trip to Iceland. The videos we’re seeing come back from that volcano are just so stunning. And we’ve only been on a volcano twice.

Many years go, my wife and I had a brief break from working in Moscow. We flew to Italy, and then took a train to Sicily (yes, the train cars go on a ferry). While there, we decided to go stay on an island with a volcano for a night or two. We were planning to go to the island of Stromboli. But then someone shook his head: “Stromboli stinky,” he said. “No go Stromboli.” And so we went to the nearby island of Vulcano, which was also stinky. But it was still pretty cool to see a semi-active volcano.

But it was nothing, nothing, like what’s going on in Iceland.

An eruption of videos

The Fagradalsfjall volcano first erupted on March 19 and began oozing lava on April 9. Since then, we’ve seen some spectacular drone videos, including one that melted a Mavic 2 Pro and another we thought was beautifully shot.

And now, another gorgeous shoot and edit to add to our growing collection.

Daniel Haußmann

That’s the name of an experienced drone pilot and visuals guy who really, really loves to shoot volcanoes. Though he lives in Frankfurt, he has traveled on multiple occasions to shoot volcanoes. He’s been to Sicily (the stinky Stromboli mentioned above), Etna (Sicily), Kilauea (Hawaii), and even the remote Erta Ale (Ethiopia).

Daniel Haussmann

We asked him why he flew to Iceland for this shoot, and he explained:

I shot the previous eruption in 2014 in Holuhraun, Iceland, already. I had my first Phantom 2 on this trip with me. But the technology was not in a state that would have allowed me long-range volcano shoots. Also I had less experience. After this I traveled to other volcanoes around the world… and I swore to myself when another eruption starts in Iceland I would go there no matter what. Daniel Haußmann, Haussmann Visuals

Flying the new DJI FPV drone

Daniel is well stocked with drones. He took a DJI Mavic 2 Pro, and DJI Mavic Air 2 and the new DJI FPV drone with him on the shoot. Two out of three drones survived.

There are a lot of other drones in the air and aircraft flying low, helicopters taking off and landing nearby. Then the lava is hot, so plastic parts on the drones start to melt quickly. And Icelandic weather offers everything from rain to snow to storm in a short time. Strong wind did blow away my Mavic Air 2 into the remote mountainside on the other end of the lava field. Never to be seen again. Daniel Haußmann, Haussman Visuals

Enough background – let’s see the volcano!!

Couldn’t agree with you more. Sit back: This is a gorgeous edit with great video and soundtrack:

Was it worth it?

So Daniel had to fly there, get to the volcano – and even lost a valuable drone. But he says he’d do it all over again.

There is an insane scenery at the volcano. Before I arrived and while I was there several new fissures opened that spew out lava. It ended up creating a 180° arena of epic volcanic activity you could walk up to and on. I will never forget this. If you are vaccinated or if you’re willing to stay five days in quarantine, I can only recommend going there – even if it is just to see it with your own eyes. Daniel Haußmann, Haussman Visuals

Believe it or not, we actually would like to go there. Not so keen on losing a drone, but man – this looks amazing. If you know someone at Iceland Tourism, please send them my way!

