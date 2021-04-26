A new sub-250g drone is about to hit the market, and its specifications look pretty tempting – on paper at least. But can it compete with the DJI Mini 2?

Hubsan, a China-based drone manufacturer primarily known for toy drones until the launch of Zino in 2018, has quietly dropped a teaser video of its newest offering: the Hubsan Zino Mini Pro.

At 249g, the ultra-lightweight Zino Mini Pro is aimed at enthusiasts who are just starting to explore the world of drones, or hobbyists who don’t want to get into complex regulatory processes (most drone-friendly countries do not ask users to register the machine if the flying weight is below 250g).

From what we can see in the video, the specs on this drone are seriously impressive. Check it out:

Hubsan Zino Mini Pro specs and features

Here is a complete list of Zono Mini Pro’s technical specifications and features revealed by Hubsan alongside the teaser video:

1/1.3 inch CMOS image sensor

48M pixels

2.4um mixed large pixel

f/1.85 super large aperture

6X zoom

HDR mode

4K/30fps

H.265/HEVC 200Mbps

Syncleas.3.0 1080P/30fps

10-kilometer range

Wireless bandwidth 20Mbps

Max flight time 40 minutes

Only 249g

Front/Back/Down 3D space perception vision obstacle avoidance

ATVT 3.0 AI tracking

Now, these specs position the Hubsan Zino Mini Pro somewhere between the DJI Mini 2 and the Mavic Air 2. There’s, of course, a conscious effort to ensure that the Zino Mini Pro is superior to the DJI Mini 2 on all fronts that matter to a recreational user – be it the camera and its zoom range or the flight time.

And the obstacle detection sensors and capabilities for subject tracking take this sub-250g drone to a whole new level itself.

So, should DJI be worried?

Yes and no. While these features look great on paper and DJI would definitely take a punch if Hubsan were to deliver on everything they are claiming in this teaser video, we still don’t know how their mini bird will perform in the real world. Let’s not forget that the video does not show an actual flying machine; just a rendering of the product. At the end of the day, real-world performance makes all the difference, and that’s one area where DJI has been proven hard to beat.

So, with Hubsan not giving any indication about the launch date and price of the Zino Mino Pro yet, we will wait to get our hands on the drone before we draw any conclusions. But we are definitely excited, and you should watch this space for more updates!

