The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International has announced a list of finalists in multiple categories up for AUVSI XCELLENCE awards. This is top-tier industry recognition, and anyone who made the list has achieved something worth of note.

The AUVSI XCELLENCE awards are a big deal in the drone industry. Achieving recognition at this level is a huge feather in the cap for any individual or organization who makes the list. There are some names you’ll recognize in a moment, but many others that aren’t yet household names (at least in drone households).

Let’s take a look.

AUVSI XCELLENCE

The president and CEO of AUVSI, Brian Wynne, says drones played important new roles during the global pandemic, and it’s appropriate that some of those efforts are recognized.

During the last year, the unmanned systems industry rose to meet urgent new challenges posed by the pandemic. It is inspiring to see organizations and companies that led this charge among the XCELLENCE Awards finalists. As unmanned systems become increasingly integrated within our society, AUVSI is pleased to recognize this distinguished group for their innovative work that will accelerate our industry forward toward assured autonomy.

In the words of its news release, the awards “will honor innovators with a demonstrated commitment to advancing autonomy, leading and promoting safe adoption of unmanned systems, and developing programs that use these technologies to save lives and improve the human condition.”

Those are all worthwhile, and often noble, pursuits.

The nominees

Those nominated are split into multiple categories. And here they are:

XCELLENCE in Operations

Enterprise Solution Deployment and Service Provider

AlarisPro, UAS Fleet Management, AlarisPro Fleet Management SaaS

AlarisPro Fleet Management SaaS PABLO AIR Co., Ltd., PAMNet (Pablo Air Mobility Network)

PAMNet (Pablo Air Mobility Network) Raptor Maps Inc., Software to Increase Utility-Scale and C&I Solar Farm (PV System) Returns

Software to Increase Utility-Scale and C&I Solar Farm (PV System) Returns UVL Robotics, Inc., Inventory Drones

Inventory Drones Volansi, Critical Cold-chain Medical Logistics Drone Delivery In North Carolina

XCELLENCE in Technology

Enabling Components & Peripherals

Botlink, Botlink XRD2

Botlink XRD2 Elsight, The Halo Platform — Powered by Elsight’s 6th Sense Connectivity

The Halo Platform — Powered by Elsight’s 6th Sense Connectivity Hesai Technology, PandarXT-32

PandarXT-32 Sagetech Avionics, MX12B Micro IFF Transponder

MX12B Micro IFF Transponder Velodyne Lidar, Velarray M1600

Hardware & Systems Design

Ascent AeroSystems, Benefits of a Coaxial UAS

Benefits of a Coaxial UAS Connect Tech Inc., Rudi-AGX Embedded System

Rudi-AGX Embedded System Embry-Riddle, Embry-Riddle Maritime RobotX Autonomous Vessel System

Embry-Riddle Maritime RobotX Autonomous Vessel System SBG SYSTEMS, Ellipse-D

Ellipse-D UCAL Fuel Systems Limited, Autonomous Amphibious Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (AAUAV) & Mountable Water Sampling Device for Water Based Applications

Software Design & Coding

Autonodyne LLC, UxV Common Control Station with Autonomy Engine Creating Software Defined Vehicles

UxV Common Control Station with Autonomy Engine Creating Software Defined Vehicles Exyn Technologies, ExynAI: Omni-platform Software with Level 4 Autonomy

ExynAI: Omni-platform Software with Level 4 Autonomy Kittyhawk.io, Kittyhawk Air Control

Kittyhawk Air Control SkyGrid, A Boeing, SparkCognition Company, SkyGrid Flight Control

SkyGrid Flight Control Skyward, A Verizon company, Skyward Drone Management Platform

XCELLENCE in Innovation

American Robotics, American Robotics Scout System

American Robotics Scout System Northern Plains UAS Test Site, Vantis: Opening the Sky for True BVLOS

Vantis: Opening the Sky for True BVLOS Northrop Grumman, Distributed Autonomy/Responsive Control (DA/RC)

Distributed Autonomy/Responsive Control (DA/RC) Robotic Research, Pegasus Mini

Pegasus Mini Skydio, Skydio 3D Scan

Wait, there’s more!

And there is. AUVSI also takes time to single out for recognition those organizations, companies, and individuals who are committed to using the power of unmanned vehicles for humanitarian and public safety purposes. Three finalists from each of these categories will be honored:

XCELLENCE in Mission

Humanitarian Project/Program

UNICEF African Drone & Data Academy (ADDA)/Virginia Tech, African Drone & Data Academy (ADDA)

African Drone & Data Academy (ADDA) ALTI UAS (Pty) Ltd, ALTI Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operation Blacktip — ALTI Flying in Misool

ALTI Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operation Blacktip — ALTI Flying in Misool DroneUp, Residential Drone Delivery of At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

Residential Drone Delivery of At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits MissionGO, MissionGO Completes Longest UAS Human Organ Delivery Flight

MissionGO Completes Longest UAS Human Organ Delivery Flight Northrop Grumman, Northrop Grumman Firebird with Overwatch Imaging TK-9 Assists Cal Fire During 2020 Wildfire Season

Northrop Grumman Firebird with Overwatch Imaging TK-9 Assists Cal Fire During 2020 Wildfire Season Swoop Aero Pty Ltd, Swoop Aero Air Logistics Platform

Public Safety

AirShip Technologies Group, Inc., Blueprint for a Medical Transport UAM Medevac Rescue Drone

Blueprint for a Medical Transport UAM Medevac Rescue Drone Department of Homeland Security FEMA (Region IV), Travis Potter – UAS Coordinator, Response Division I FEMA Region IV

Travis Potter – UAS Coordinator, Response Division I FEMA Region IV Easy Aerial, Easy Aerial Smart Air Force Aerial Monitoring System

Easy Aerial Smart Air Force Aerial Monitoring System International Emergency Drone Organization, IEDO Best Drone Practices Report for Fire & Rescue Services

IEDO Best Drone Practices Report for Fire & Rescue Services National Press Photographers Association (NPPA), Drone Journalism Leadership Summit

Drone Journalism Leadership Summit San Diego Regional EDC, Katelyn McCauley – San Diego UAS Integration Pilot Program

About AUVSI

From the news release:

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of unmanned systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil, and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.

