We may not know the full specs or price of Sony’s Airpeak drone yet, but we do know that it can produce amazing results when paired with the company’s Alpha series of full-frame cameras, FX3 10.2MP CMOS video sensor, and G Master lenses.

And we know this because Sony has unveiled never-before-seen video footage captured by the Airpeak over the remote island of Iromote in Okinawa, Japan.

Airpeak, a drone intended for high-end photography and videography, is a modular platform that can accommodate a variety of professional cinematography equipment. While Sony has been pretty low-key about the drone since its launch at CES 2021, the company is now slowly publishing updates with regards to the drone program’s status.

Last month, Sony showcased the incredible wind-resistance capability of Airpeak through a test conducted at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The video footage from that experiment proves that the drone can withstand wind speeds of up to 70 km per hour or 43.6 miles per hour. Here’s a screengrab from that video:

Crazy wind resistance

Meanwhile, the video footage released now has the drone flying through a subtropical jungle. It aims to shine a light on what kind of sweeping shots are possible when creators are presented with unprecedented freedom in high-quality filming. Here’s what the company says about the payload used:

We have continued with field testing Airpeak in different environments, and in this issue would like to share video footage from field testing in Okinawa’s Iriomote Island. Footage was recorded using the recently announced 35mm Alpha™ E-mount FE14mm F1.8GM lens, and taking advantage of the ultra-wide-angle lens, we were able to capture the dynamic natural landscape of Iriomote Island.

And now, let’s watch the video:

Wanted: Airpeak professional collaborators in US

As Sony conducts various field tests and evaluations with Airpeak, the company is now looking to join forces with professional drone users and companies in the United States.

In addition to being the first to know about product development, those who get accepted into the program will also receive updates on events and other activities hosted by Sony, and get opportunities to collaborate closely on products under developments. Sign up here.

