May. 19th 2021

After more than a year of virtual conferences (with more yet to come), we’re excited about the upcoming Commercial UAV Expo Americas gathering. Not only is it in person, but a large number of prominent exhibitors are already on board.

Gotta tell you: We’ve missed conferences. Organizers have done an admirable job with virtual gatherings during the pandemic, but there’s really nothing like networking in person. And, of course, there’s nothing that comes close to seeing all the exhibits on the convention floor. It’s a way better experience to see something with your own eyes and talk to a vendor/engineer rather than staring at images and documents online.

And so we’ve got our sights set on September 7-9 in Las Vegas for the Commercial UAV Expo Americas event, being held at The Mirage Las Vegas.

Exhibitors on board

It seems exhibitors are also keen to show their wares, especially since few have been able to directly display like this since the pandemic began. Already, more than 70 exhibitors have signed on. Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications – organizer of the event – says this many confirmed exhibitors, this early, bodes well for the gathering:

With more than half the exhibit floor already sold and over 250+ media and association partners from 6 continents signed on, Commercial UAV Expo Americas is firmly established as the leading event serving professionals integrating and operating commercial sUAS. After a year unlike any other, the industry is excited to reconvene in person to connect, learn, and drive the industry forward.

Who’s going?

Well, you’ll recognize a lot of the names on this list, which will continue to grow until floor space sells out:

A2Z Drone Delivery Aerial Response Solutions Aerospace Arizona Association
AgEagle AgileMesh, Inc. Agrowing
Airborne Public Safety Assn, Inc. Airlogix Air-Supply
Alynix – BAAM Tech Applanix Corporation Asociación de Profesionales de Drones
ATL Americas | YUNEEC Autel Robotics C-Astral Aerospace
Capitol Technology University Cardinal Systems LLC Carlson Software
Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation Commercial UAV Expo Europe
Commercial UAV News Custom Power DAT/EM Systems International
Doosan Mobility Innovation DroneTV DroneUp
Electronics Valley Field of View LLC Flyability
Fortress UAV Frontier Precision GeoCue Group Inc.
Hesai Technology Co., Ltd. Hollywood Drones Intel GEOSPATIAL
Kinetic Consulting Kittyhawk Korea Institute of Aviation Safety
Technology Leica Geosystems Inc. LiDAR Magazine
LiDAR USA LightWare LiDAR Measure
MicaSense My Case Builder Nanomotion LTD
Northern Plains UAS Test Site NVBAA Phase One
Phoenix LiDAR Systems Pix4D Pixornino Studios
RIEGL USA RIIS LLC Robotic Skies
RuggON Corporation Skydio Skyward IO, Inc.
Sonoran Desert Institute Sundance Media Group Swift Tactical Systems
Terrafugia Terrasolid Ltd Tillamook UAS Test Range
Unmanned Systems Technology VANTIS Virtual Surveyor
VRMesh Wavelabs Ltd. WiBotic Inc.
Wingtra xyHt Magazine YellowScan

Registration?

Glad you asked. It’s coming in June, and we’ll be sure to let you know. If you’re organized, you could also bookmark this link.

Thousands attended the last Commercial UAV Expo Americas event, and we’re hoping to attend ourselves this year. I mean, Vegas? Drones? Educational seminars? We’re there.

