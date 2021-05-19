After more than a year of virtual conferences (with more yet to come), we’re excited about the upcoming Commercial UAV Expo Americas gathering. Not only is it in person, but a large number of prominent exhibitors are already on board.

Gotta tell you: We’ve missed conferences. Organizers have done an admirable job with virtual gatherings during the pandemic, but there’s really nothing like networking in person. And, of course, there’s nothing that comes close to seeing all the exhibits on the convention floor. It’s a way better experience to see something with your own eyes and talk to a vendor/engineer rather than staring at images and documents online.

And so we’ve got our sights set on September 7-9 in Las Vegas for the Commercial UAV Expo Americas event, being held at The Mirage Las Vegas.

Exhibitors on board

It seems exhibitors are also keen to show their wares, especially since few have been able to directly display like this since the pandemic began. Already, more than 70 exhibitors have signed on. Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications – organizer of the event – says this many confirmed exhibitors, this early, bodes well for the gathering:

With more than half the exhibit floor already sold and over 250+ media and association partners from 6 continents signed on, Commercial UAV Expo Americas is firmly established as the leading event serving professionals integrating and operating commercial sUAS. After a year unlike any other, the industry is excited to reconvene in person to connect, learn, and drive the industry forward.

Who’s going?

Well, you’ll recognize a lot of the names on this list, which will continue to grow until floor space sells out:

A2Z Drone Delivery Aerial Response Solutions Aerospace Arizona Association AgEagle AgileMesh, Inc. Agrowing Airborne Public Safety Assn, Inc. Airlogix Air-Supply Alynix – BAAM Tech Applanix Corporation Asociación de Profesionales de Drones ATL Americas | YUNEEC Autel Robotics C-Astral Aerospace Capitol Technology University Cardinal Systems LLC Carlson Software Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation Commercial UAV Expo Europe Commercial UAV News Custom Power DAT/EM Systems International Doosan Mobility Innovation DroneTV DroneUp Electronics Valley Field of View LLC Flyability Fortress UAV Frontier Precision GeoCue Group Inc. Hesai Technology Co., Ltd. Hollywood Drones Intel GEOSPATIAL Kinetic Consulting Kittyhawk Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology Leica Geosystems Inc. LiDAR Magazine LiDAR USA LightWare LiDAR Measure MicaSense My Case Builder Nanomotion LTD Northern Plains UAS Test Site NVBAA Phase One Phoenix LiDAR Systems Pix4D Pixornino Studios RIEGL USA RIIS LLC Robotic Skies RuggON Corporation Skydio Skyward IO, Inc. Sonoran Desert Institute Sundance Media Group Swift Tactical Systems Terrafugia Terrasolid Ltd Tillamook UAS Test Range Unmanned Systems Technology VANTIS Virtual Surveyor VRMesh Wavelabs Ltd. WiBotic Inc. Wingtra xyHt Magazine YellowScan

Registration?

Glad you asked. It’s coming in June, and we’ll be sure to let you know. If you’re organized, you could also bookmark this link.

Thousands attended the last Commercial UAV Expo Americas event, and we’re hoping to attend ourselves this year. I mean, Vegas? Drones? Educational seminars? We’re there.

