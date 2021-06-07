Commercial operator? Consider upcoming FAA UAS Symposium

- Jun. 7th 2021 11:50 am ET

The world of commercial drone operations is clearly ramping up. A lot of work is being done to help ease the safe integration of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) into the National Airspace System.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been running a large-scale virtual conference that’s been running in “episodes.” This week, Episode III of the FAA UAS Symposium – Remotely Piloted Edition will run Wednesday-Thursday (June 9-10). It looks like a really good slate or programming that will especially appeal to commercial operators.

Let’s take a look.

Regulators + industry

Episode III of the virtual conference will bring together regulators, Enterprise operators and others for two days of learning and discussion. The @FAADroneZone account has been spreading the news:

What’s on tap?

We’ve had a dip into the programming schedule, and the topics look great. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson is among the high-level presenters. Topics include:

  • Safety and operations over people
  • Opportunities in European airspace
  • Night operations, Remote ID, and much more…

You can get a full look at the program here.

Why attend?

Gatherings like these are tremendous opportunities for learning – and for networking. And while Episode III is aimed at commercial operators, there’s plenty on tap to interest consumers/recreational pilots. But it’s probably going to appeal far more to Enterprise operators, especially since this event is not free.

Here’s the FAA’s posted fee schedule:

Episode IV

Glad you asked. That one’s around the corner, if you like planning these things. Scheduled for September 14-15, it will focus on the following themes:

  • BVLOS Today and Tomorrow
  • Safety Risk Management
  • Global UTM Developments
  • Taking Advantage of Tactical BVLOS
  • UAS Flight Data Management
  • BEYOND: Program Update
  • BVLOS Challenges and Opportunities
  • UAS Security: FAA Efforts and Achievements
  • Safety Culture
  • Collision Avoidance
  • Operational Approvals: What’s New
  • Global UAS-Based Humanitarian Operations
  • Community Engagement
  • Creating CONOPS and Applications for BVLOS Waivers
  • Lessons Learned: LAANC Service Suppliers

Register?

If you’re interested in learning more about Episode III, check out this page. And if you’re all set to register, you can do so here.

