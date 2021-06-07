The world of commercial drone operations is clearly ramping up. A lot of work is being done to help ease the safe integration of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) into the National Airspace System.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been running a large-scale virtual conference that’s been running in “episodes.” This week, Episode III of the FAA UAS Symposium – Remotely Piloted Edition will run Wednesday-Thursday (June 9-10). It looks like a really good slate or programming that will especially appeal to commercial operators.
Let’s take a look.
Regulators + industry
Episode III of the virtual conference will bring together regulators, Enterprise operators and others for two days of learning and discussion. The @FAADroneZone account has been spreading the news:
What’s on tap?
We’ve had a dip into the programming schedule, and the topics look great. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson is among the high-level presenters. Topics include:
- Safety and operations over people
- Opportunities in European airspace
- Night operations, Remote ID, and much more…
You can get a full look at the program here.
Why attend?
Gatherings like these are tremendous opportunities for learning – and for networking. And while Episode III is aimed at commercial operators, there’s plenty on tap to interest consumers/recreational pilots. But it’s probably going to appeal far more to Enterprise operators, especially since this event is not free.
Here’s the FAA’s posted fee schedule:
Episode IV
Glad you asked. That one’s around the corner, if you like planning these things. Scheduled for September 14-15, it will focus on the following themes:
- BVLOS Today and Tomorrow
- Safety Risk Management
- Global UTM Developments
- Taking Advantage of Tactical BVLOS
- UAS Flight Data Management
- BEYOND: Program Update
- BVLOS Challenges and Opportunities
- UAS Security: FAA Efforts and Achievements
- Safety Culture
- Collision Avoidance
- Operational Approvals: What’s New
- Global UAS-Based Humanitarian Operations
- Community Engagement
- Creating CONOPS and Applications for BVLOS Waivers
- Lessons Learned: LAANC Service Suppliers
Register?
If you’re interested in learning more about Episode III, check out this page. And if you’re all set to register, you can do so here.
