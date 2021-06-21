Insta360, the Shenzhen-based leader in 360° cameras, doesn’t have sales that often. At least, not sales like this one. It features some of their most popular 360° and action cameras, which are the choice of many for quads and Cine-Whoops.

There can be no question: Insta360 makes great products for the money. Though the company’s main focus is on 360° cameras, it also produces some great action cameras featuring really wide-angle views. And now, with Prime Day on, the company is offering some deep discounts on some great gear.

And yes, you can put these cameras on drones.

Big savings on some products

The company has a variety of its products on sale – including some really deep savings on its highest-end cameras (and yes, they can also be flown on drones). But let’s start small and work our way up. The tiny but powerful Insta360 GO2 is an amazing little camera that’s perfect for Tiny Whoops and small Cine-Whoops.

And tiny it is. Insta360 bills it as the world’s smallest action camera – and it’s about the size of your thumb. It shoots 1440P, is waterproof to four meters and charges in 30 minutes for a shoot time of 2-1/2 hours. Its charging case is a controller, tripod, and storage case all in one. Here’s Insta360’s promo for the product:

It’s not 360…

But it has a very wide angle – the 35mm equivalent focal length is 11.24mm. And it weighs just 26.5 grams, so you can pop it even on pretty small drones. A friend who had the original GO mounted it on the DJI FPV drone when we were testing. Though it wasn’t optimally positioned, you get a sense for the kind of shots it can produce right here (we’ve got it cued up to just a brief chunk):

Because the GO2 is new and popular, there’s not a price discount here. But you can get it with free shipping. The GO2 package is $399.99.

The ONE R

Some good deals here, depending on the package. The ONE R is a really clever modular system that can be used as a standard action camera, a 360° camera (with the Twin edition), and even in a one-inch configuration built in partnership with Leica.

The most popular models for drone pilots are the ONE R 4K Edition (a standard but excellent action camera) and the ONE R Twin edition. The Twin edition gives you the option of exchanging lens modules so the you can have either a wide-angle action cam or a 360° camera.

If you order these during the next two days, they’re shipping at a discount and with a free extra battery. Happy young people not included. The ONE R Twin also ships with a free selfie stick, so it’s a good deal right now. You’ll find other flash deals, featuring up to $160 off, right here.

ONE X2

I purchased the original Insta360 ONE, and it was a great camera. I even bought a kit to mount it on my Mavic Pro. Whether you’re flying it on a drone or just using it to capture great and super-stable 360° content, it’s a great choice. (And yes, people are putting these on their drones. But do be careful about the lenses. Like all 360° cams, if you scratch one of those up, you’re in for repairs). There are lens guards available.

This is a really powerful little camera…

C’mon. Take a look:

You can pick this up now on special and receive both an extra battery and a free selfie stick. Deets here.

The Big Kahuna

Insta360 has made a ton of technical achievements in its developments of these cameras. But really nothing compares with the big guns. The Insta360 Pro 2 and the Insta360 Titan are monsters. The Insta360 Pro 2 captures amazing 360°, 3D imagery that will literally transport you and blow your mind at the same time. (I personally covet someday getting one of these.) They are not inexpensive. But when you compare what these cameras can do with the competition, it’s pretty amazing.

Look at what one of these cameras accomplished in Iceland at that volcano we keep talking about:

You can move around in space using the top left icon…

I don’t know about about you, but this tech blows me away. You can look from every angle in this video, all crystal-clear.

Of course, most of you aren’t going to be looking for this calibre of camera. But for those who are, there’s a fantastic deal right now. There’s not only a discount, but a free extra battery and charging station.

DroneDJ‘s take

Seriously. These guys (and gals) make outstanding products that integrate well with drones. They shoot amazing video and provide access to equally amazing free software that provides incredible editing options. If you’ve ever thought about incorporating 360° footage into your drone flights, now is the time. (And, just to remind you, you’ve got two days until these deals disappear.)

