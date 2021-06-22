Parrot, AirData announce integration

The drone world these days is as much about software as hardware. Today, there’s news that Parrot and AirData UAV have partnered to integrate FreeFlight 6 with the AirData platform. That’s significant.

Drones from manufacturers big and small come with their own operating software. And, with a few exceptions, they’re all pretty much variations on a theme: The software tends to be an app purpose-built for a specific brand of drone. You connect your phone or tablet to the controller and take flight. The thing is, there’s a limit to the data saved from your missions. That’s why a number of manufacturers have integrated with fleet management software like AirData, which automatically keeps track of a ton of other things that are useful to pilots and administrators to know.

Let’s check out the news.

Parrot + AirData

We received advance word via a news release. What does it all mean? In a nutshell, the integration means you can easily (and automatically) load your flight records into the AirData platform. And we’re not simply talking about the basics. Data uploaded includes:

  • Pilot and flight data logging and analysis
  • Compliance management
  • Maintenance tracking
  • Crash prevention information
  • Other data for greater efficiency and safer drone operation
You want data? You’ve got it…

A sound integration

This integration with Parrot’s FreeFlight 6 software makes perfect sense. Not surprisingly, Jerome Bouvard, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Parrot, is pleased about the announcement:

Parrot has today the largest ecosystem of apps and services connected to the ANAFI platform. This partnership with AirData offers professional operators a perfect solution for a complete enterprise-grade flight logging solution, combined with real-time and secured streaming capabilities. This is yet another proof of Parrot’s commitment to continuously enhance our ANAFI platform through the addition of high performance, value-enhancing partners.

Real-time, secure streaming

One of the great advantages of this integration is the option it provides for real-time streaming. PIN-protected streams can be viewed with virtually any browser application running on any device. It means a feed from a Parrot drone could be seen by decision-makers, admins, inspectors and more – anyone, anywhere, who has the secure link. AirData CEO and Founder Eran Steiner says it’s part of a broader value proposition:

We are excited to partner with Parrot to augment the ANAFI telemetry data with an updated drone firmware, as well as offer automatic upload to AirData from within the FreeFlight 6 app,” said Eran Steiner, Founder, and CEO of AirData. “Together, we help customers reduce risk, improve operational efficiency, meet compliance requirements, and easily live stream drone footage in real-time with no additional hardware.

Free trial

If you’re a Parrot pilot and would like to see how this works, set yourself up with a free 30-day trial of AirData here. If you’re like more info on Parrot, slide your cursor right here. For more AirData deets, click here.

