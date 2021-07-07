New video series! DroneDJ panel dives into drone news that matters

We’d been kicking this around for a bit. And we decided it was worth pursuing: A regular YouTube series, live-streamed, that addresses current news in the drone world. Get ready for some fun – and, hopefully – learning a little more about relevant topics.

It seemed kind of crazy. Here we’ve got multiple experienced drone journalists, but weren’t taking advantage of sharing their knowledge outside of regular posts. So we thought – with a smart nudge from publisher Seth Weintraub (consider following him if you’re not) – it might be time to try something new.

And so we did.

This will be live…

Our plan is to do these panels live on a weekly basis. We were a little unsure about the software our first time around, so opted to go for a recorded session. But in future, we’ll be doing these live and taking your questions live via Facebook and Youtube.

Today, we covered a number of topics, including:

The MINI SE and DJI’s strategy behind it

Recent attacks using modified Enterprise drones and what that means for the industry

The AIR 2S and it’s eventual potential compatibility with the V2 Goggles

The upcoming release of the Mavic 3 Pro

Great discussion

It’s great when you can get people in the same virtual room and just talk. Everyone has their own unique take to offer…and Senior Editors Ishveena Singh and Bruce Crumley had a lot to add to the conversation. So kick back for a bit and enjoy the show:

Have a topic idea?

Of course you do. And the whole point here, aside from discussing interesting drone-related topics, is to hear from you. Please hit us up the comments below, or in our YouTube Channel, with suggestions for what you’d like us to take on next time around. We’ll certainly take your comments into account.

Oh – and if you haven’t already subscribed to our YouTube channel, now is the ideal time to sign on and enable notification. You’ll find us right here.

Enjoy!

