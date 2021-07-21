DroneDJ’s live panel rolls today at 10 a.m. EDT – join us!

Another Wednesday, another discussion of drone-related news. The more the merrier, so if you’ve got about 30 minutes, come hang out with DroneDJ‘s live panel gang.
There’s been a ton of drone news this past week, and our team will dive in to discuss some of the high points (and low points) and what it all means. Join Editor-in-Chief Scott Simmie and Senior Editors Ishveena Singh and Bruce Crumley as the DroneDJ panel talks about the latest in the commercial and consumer drone space.
You can find us live at 10 a.m. EDT, or tune in later, right here:
