Want to win a trip to Finland? Geek out on Johnny FPV’s Porsche drone footage

Remember Porsche’s thrilling campaign video for the Taycan Cross Turismo that was shot by Johnny FPV? While you and I may have found the film absolutely spectacular, the carmaker thinks its Drive2Extremes campaign can go up a notch. And it is willing to wager a $20,000-worth one-week-long, all-expenses-paid trip to the Porsche Ice Experience in Levi, Finland, for that.

Yes? Then, you’re in for a treat with Create2Extremes Challenge! You get to access over 200GB of video footage shot by the incredible Johnny FPV (born Johnny Schaer). And there are 20 songs to choose from. Let your imagination run wild. Be creative. Be bold. And edit your own version of Drive2Extremes. Edits can be as long as you like, and transitions can be cut however you want.

Once you’re satisfied, post your work on Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag “#Create2Extremes”. And that’s it. Then it’s over to the jury to select the winner who will have their film featured on the Porsche Global Instagram page, which has 25 million followers. And, of course, there’s that free trip to Finland where you will get to explore the limits of driving dynamics on an icy track that will take your breath away. Watch:

Johnny FPV on jury duty

So, the original star of the Drive2Extremes campaign (well, in addition to the car), Johnny FPV is going to be judging the submissions. But he’s not going to do it alone.

There’s Jake Irish, who happens to be Johnny’s chief editor. Some of Johnny’s most celebrated videos have been edited by Jake, who has also given life to the now iconic transitions of Drive2Extremes.

You also have to impress Emmy award-winning feature film and commercial director Nick Schrunk, as well as the marketing director of Porsche Middle East and Africa, Markus Peter.

Create2Extremes Challenge: More details

The contest is open to everyone, globally.

The submission deadline is August 26, 2021, at 11.59 p.m. (UAE time).

Results will be declared on September 2, 2021.

