Drone Delivery Canada receives domestic cargo license from Canadian Transportation Agency

Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) has become the first publicly traded drone delivery company to be granted a domestic cargo license under the Canada Transportation Act and Air Transport Regulations (Canada). This license, normally issued to airlines that provide passenger or cargo services, is a critical achievement for DDC.

A license from Canada Transportation Act is mandatory for any air carrier intending to provide scheduled, commercial air services in Canada, whether carrying cargo or passengers.

The CTA license will allow DDC to ramp up its cargo delivery operations to address logistical challenges and opportunities throughout the country. DDC will now be able to develop new drone delivery use cases and possibly expand its ongoing operations, too. In one such recently announced operation, DDC is joining forces with Edmonton International Airport to deploy delivery drones out of the airport.

Michael Zahra, president and CEO of Drone Delivery Canada, says in a statement:

The granting of our CTA license is a key milestone for us. As a leader in the drone delivery industry, DDC continues to ensure regulatory compliance while at the same time providing critical services to our clients. We are pleased with our continued successful progress on regulations, technology, and customer revenue projects as we build our scalable commercial capabilities.

Temporary relief from CTA requirements for Drone Delivery Canada

Incidentally, Section 61(a)(i) of the CTA requires that, among other things, DDC must be able to establish at all times that at least 51% of the voting interests of the company are owned and controlled by Canadians. In order to comply with this rule, DDC will seek to amend its constating documents to incorporate the necessary restrictions, which will be in line with other public Canadian airlines. In the meantime, DDC has received an exemption from s. 61(a)(i) from the Minister of Transport until June 22, 2022.

