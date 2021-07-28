It’s Wednesday – and the DroneDJ panel will be live @ 10 a.m. ET

It’s Wednesday again. Seems like only a week ago that the DroneDJ panel was live on YouTube and Facebook, discussing the latest in drone news. Wait a minute – it was precisely one week ago…

If you’re a regular DroneDJ reader, you’ve probably caught on by now: Our DroneDJ panel goes live Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Eastern time. We discuss the latest news from both the industry and consumer side of things… and we’ve got a lot to talk about this week.

Here’s a mini-preview.

DJI and the Department of Defense

This was one of the big headlines in the past week. A news release from the DoD said it believes DJI products pose a “potential threat” to national security. We wrote about that, along with underlying context, here.

While we totally get that the DoD would want to ensure that the drones it uses are cyber-secure, one thing about that news release was notable: No evidence was presented to justify those concerns. So that’s one topic.

A new panelist

We’re also excited today to announce that our DroneDJ live panel will be joined by a new member: Yifei Zhao. I’ve known Yifei for years, and she’s one of the most knowledgeable people around when it comes to drones. Operations director at the AlteX Academy, Yifei is recognized as a leading educator and consultant in the Canadian drone space. Operations, drones, cameras, regulations: Yifei’s on top of it all.

Yifei is a total pro…

Fast fact: Yifei and her husband both come from the film world, and recognized early on the potential for drones. They started building and flying heavy-lift drones for film work way back when… and expanded into service provision, online and in-person training, consulting, and more. We’re thrilled to welcome Yifei to the panel. She’ll also be contributing occasionally to DroneDJ, and we’re happy to have her expertise on board.

How do I watch?

We’ll, I’ll be watching from behind the camera in my studio. But you? You can watch right here, at 10 a.m. ET:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos