DJI Agras T30 and T10 agriculture drones are now available worldwide

DJI’s agricultural drones, Agras T30 and T10, which were released in China late last year, are now available for purchase in more than 100 countries internationally. In the meantime, DJI has already sold more than 50,000 Agras units across the world this year alone during a phased launch.

What are Agras T30 and T10?

The Agras T30 is DJI’s flagship drone for agricultural missions. It comes with a 30-liter spray tank and a spreading system payload capacity of up to 40 kg. With 16 nozzles, the drone has a spray range of 9 meters that allows it to cover 40 acres in an hour. When used with DJI digital agriculture solutions, the T30 can implement variable spreading, reducing fertilizer use while increasing yield.

The Agras T10, meanwhile, comes with an 8-liter spray tank (optional 10-liter tank available in some regions). A spray width of up to 5 meters allows this drone to cover up to 15 acres an hour.

Both drones are equipped with an RTK high-precision positioning module to enable centimeter-level operation planning. They support a transmission range of 5 km under SRRC certification, 4 km under MIC/KCC/CE certification, and 7 km under FCC certification.

Interestingly, while the Agras drones are intended for spraying pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers, users have experimented with other applications as well, including leveraging the industrial drones to feed koi fish spread over 80 acres.

Safety-focused design for long-term use

DJI says it has provided three layers of protection over critical components to ensure that regular use of liquid fertilizer and exposure to dust and corrosion does not harm the drones. Both the T30 and T10 drones have an IP67 rating (battery excluded).

At the same time, the Agras drones feature spherical radar systems for safety. This means the drones can scan surrounding areas in all environments and weather conditions regardless of dust and light conditions.

But that’s not all. The drones are equipped with obstacle avoidance systems and adaptive flight functions to enhance safety during flights. For further awareness, you will find dual FPV cameras on the drone that provide clear front and rear views. Also, the searchlight doubles the aircraft’s night vision capabilities, creating more nighttime operation possibilities.

In terms of durability and cost-effectiveness, it’s worth noting that DJI Agras drones use a newly designed intelligent battery that is covered by warranty for 1,000 charges or one year. Since the smart charging hub can fully charge a battery in just 10 minutes, the T30 and T10 can be operated continuously with just two batteries and one charger.

Cloud-based 3D farming with DJI drones

If you are the owner of an orchard or farmland, you can also use DJI’s Smart Agriculture Cloud Platform for cloud-based mapping. This platform has an AI recognition system to patrol fields, identify growth, monitor disease or pests, and monitor agricultural conditions efficiently. Pairing this system with the DJI Phantom 4 Multispectral drone, for example, would allow you to apply solutions based on specific variables according to an automatically generated farmland prescription map.

