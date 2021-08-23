New DJI pro camera spotted in the wild for the first time

Over the weekend, a couple of leaked DJI images appeared online. They seem to indicate DJI is nearing the launch of its first complete professional camera and gimbal system. Let’s take a look.

The leak comes from two well-known sources on Twitter, @Kanzhaji and @OsitaLV. They posted images that show DJI’s mysterious new pro camera being tested in the wild.

Beast of a camera system

First, some context. Going by the patent published for the camera system in China, it looks like a real beast in the making. The patent file says this thing can shoot in 8K/60 fps and 4K/120 fps – all in RAW, which means DJI is working on something even more powerful than the Zenmuse X7 cameras.



New DJI pro camera system

And from the leaked images, you can also make out that the device comes with a small monitor, 3-axis gimbal-stabilized pan/tilt, and what appears to be a spring-loaded arm, à la Osmo Z-axis, that’s designed to reduce vertical shaking while walking with the handheld camera. There are plenty of ports for other accessories.

Coming soon?

Leaked images of this product have been trickling in for a while now. In fact, we posted multiple images in April also.

Looking at the development over the months, it’s worth noting that the images leaked over the weekend are almost indistinguishable from the patent files, with only a couple of components remaining to be incorporated. Does this mean the product may be ready for release soon? It would certainly seem so.

Why DJI is pushing for professional camera systems

As we’ve noted before, DJI is always eyeing new markets for its impressive tech stack. While drones are the company’s most important product line, DJI’s end goal is to capture the very high end of the photography and cinematography markets, crafting both drones and cameras for film and television professionals. This is why DJI has acquired a majority stake in Hasselblad, the iconic Swedish camera company as well.

Also, with imaging specialists like Sony branching out into the drone industry to “support the creativity of video creators to the fullest extent possible,” it only makes all the more sense for DJI to pursue the pro cam market.

Read more: Sony officially launches Airpeak S1 drone with $9,000 price tag

