DJI OM 5 gimbal likely to come with a built-in selfie stick

A new listing from DJI has hit the FCC database with the name DJI OM 5 – indicating that the release of Osmo Mobile 5, the latest smartphone gimbal from DJI, is imminent.

FCC filings, in our experience, pop up not long before the release date of a product. And while DJI has done the smart thing by requesting that the FCC keep the external and internal photos of the device confidential until it’s ready to hit the market, eagle-eyed Internet sleuths have managed to make out a key component in the new foldable phone stabilizer: a built-in selfie stick.

@OsitaLV, a trusted go-to source for DJI leaks, has even come up with a concept design of what this selfie pole could look like:

looks like OM5 has built-in selfie pole. pic.twitter.com/mUTGEmlVHK — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) August 30, 2021

There’s no doubt that DJI would be packing in a ton of other improvements in the OM 5, but one look at all those gimbal extension pole sellers on Amazon is enough to tell you that a large number of users want their Osmo Mobile to have more height.

And unlike using an auxiliary device from third-party sellers, having a built-in extension pole means zero compromises in stabilization, which is the bedrock of this product.

Price cut on DJI OM 4 before DJI releases OM 5

DJI released the OM 4 in late August last year, with its biggest new feature being a magnetic mounting system. At its current shipping price of $129, reduced from the typical $149, the OM 4 still features all the stabilization chops you need to take your videography to the next level.

The gimbal is controlled with the DJI Mimo app (available for both iOS or Android devices) and features a number of different modes to help simplify whatever you’re trying to capture, such as Sport and Inception modes. The recording automatically zooms in and out on objects to create more cinematic and professional-looking footage. And the ActiveTrack 3.0 subject tracking feature ensures that you are in the frame, removing the need for manually controlling the gimbal.

So if you’re not in the market for the latest and greatest, this notable price cut on DJI OM 4 may be something you want to explore.

