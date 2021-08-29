GoPro Hero 10 leak reveals new camera, processor upgrade

Almost a year after GoPro Hero 9 Black was launched, a major leak reveals what upgrades and improvements are in store for the next version of GoPro’s iconic action camera, the Hero 10 Black.

A report by Roland Quandt and WinFuture reveals that Hero 10 will be getting a better sensor, a new processor, and improved video stabilization.

5.3K/60fps video, 23MP stills

GoPro is equipping the Hero 10 action cam with a larger 23MP camera, up from the Hero 9’s 20MP, to allow for high-resolution photos. The sensor will be able to record videos in 5.3K at 60fps and 4K at 120fps, which is again a significant improvement to the frame rates offered by the Hero 9.

Meanwhile, 4K videos can be recorded with up to 120fps. And to create very high-resolution slow-motion videos, Hero 10 will support a 2.7K resolution at 240fps.

GP2 processor, HyperSmooth 4.0

The performance of the camera is being enhanced with the help of the new GP2 processor. At the same time, the Hero 10 will come with the improved HyperSmooth 4.0 which builds on the previous iterations of the video stabilization technology and should be able to offer “gimbal-like stabilization,” as per the leaked GoPro marketing materials.

Live streaming quality remains the same at 1080p, and it would appear that no enhancements are being lent to the TimeWarp 3.0 technology that adds more acceleration and control over time-lapse videos. Other features that are being retained include waterproofing up to 10 meters or 33 feet, and support for RAW photos, SuperPhoto, HDR, and webcam mode.

Coming to the physical appearance of the camera, the only visible external change in GoPro Hero 10 Black is the switch to blue lettering on the front casing.







Photos: Roland Quandt/WinFuture

Now, Quandt and WinFuture haven’t revealed how much Hero 10 Black is going to cost, or when it may see an official launch. But if the launch patterns of Hero 8 Black and Hero 9 Black are anything to go by, we can expect GoPro to announce a successor to its powerful, compact, and reliable action camera line in September.

