SarStuff adopts drone traffic management tool to help save more lives

SarStuff drone

GuardianUTM, a cloud platform by UTM (unified traffic management) technology provider Altitude Angel, will be now be integrated into a not-for-profit search and rescue (SAR) solutions management system, SarStuff.

SarStuff is a purpose-built planning and tasking tool predominantly being used by SAR teams. But as more and more first responders start to embrace drones for life-saving operations, the cloud-based system is increasingly being adopted by police forces and fire departments as well. As such, the demand for accurate, up-to-date airspace data has also increased among SarStuff planners.

Also read: DRONERESPONDERS global public safety drone map now exceeds 900 agencies

SarStuff says it will be incorporating the GuardianUTM platform into its planning module so that it can negate the need to use third-party mobile apps to carry out airspace checks – a process that the UK-based company feels is slow, cumbersome, and unreliable

SarStuff explains that there have been occasions when its planning managers had assigned tasks for drone operators in locations that had airspace restrictions in place. This happened because the planning manager did not have a clear understanding of the airspace restrictions over a particular area at certain times.

So, with the easy availability of a UTM platform, SarStuff’s planning managers, who are not UAV/aviation specialists, will be able to confidently assign drone teams to operations where it will be safe to operate.

As Mike Desmond, SarStuff, CEO, explains:

In SAR operations, seconds can mean the difference between life and death.  Having the best airspace data from Altitude Angel at our operators’ fingertips will allow us to plan and begin executing flights quicker and safer than ever before. This partnership will undoubtedly help save more lives.

Jack Drinkwater from Altitude Angel agrees:

Search and rescue services have time and time again proved the value of using drones in their operations and in doing so have saved countless lives. I’m extremely proud to see Altitude Angel’s GuardianUTM Cloud integrated with the SarStuff platform to make SAR operations faster and safer and as a result, help save more lives.

