UK wants to raise drone safety awareness with a photography competition

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced a new photography competition, #ShotOnMyDrone, to both highlight the incredible images that drones can capture across the United Kingdom and educate people around using drones safely and responsibly.

With over 300,000 registered drone and model aircraft users in the UK, drone use in the country is increasing every year. And yet, new research by the CAA reveals that 20% of drone users and half of the general public are unaware that CAA approval is needed to fly a drone in a town or city in most cases.

As such, the basic aim of the competition will be to educate people on drone permissions required to fly across towns, cities, and the UK countryside – with tighter restrictions around flying in built-up areas.

All entrants to #ShotOnMyDrone are expected to comply with the CAA’s Drone and Model Aircraft Code, which covers everything users need to know on how to make their flight safe and legal.

UK drone photography competition categories and prizes

The competition categories include:

Urban night

Urban day

Countryside

The top photographer takes home a DJI Mavic Air drone. Other prizes included special backpacks designed to carry drones from Thinktank and Torvol.

Further, the winners in each category will have their images placed on display at the prestigious London headquarters of the UK Royal Aeronautical Society. A selection of the images will also be featured in the Society’s Aerospace magazine.

That’s not all. A separate award will be given by UK air traffic control provider NATS, which will be polling all its colleagues to decide their favorite image.

The competition will run until January 31, 2022. More details can be found here.

