DJI teases ‘Mavic 3’ in new launch page, scheduled for Nov 4 10 p.m. ET

The DJI Mavic 3 launch teasers keep coming from inside and outside the company. DJI Global just teased the Mavic 3 launch event with a teaser including a blurred “Mavic 3″…

As with many of DJI’s launches of late, there are few surprises, but if you had any doubt that the Mavic 3 was going to be the star of Thursday’s event, DJI’s teaser today will put that to rest.

The company tweeted out the launch page and link to the livestream – which will be on Youtube (and DroneDJ will have a separate live video on our YouTube channel to discuss it – so subscribe and hit the bell to be notified when we go live!)

Imaging Above Everything.



Join us November 4th, 10:00 PM EDT



Our eagle eyed editor noticed a faint ‘Mavic 3’ on the right side, and sure enough, after few adjustments the right side of the image, you can see ‘Mavic 3.’ And that’s Certainly a Hasselblad H above it.

But what’s that say below? Our social media crew were able to use an AI algorithm on that blurred text, and here’s what they got:

OK, so maybe that’s not accurate, but let’s try to figure this out together! What do you think the bottom text says? We’ve got less than 4 days to figure it out. Keep it locked to DroneDJ to get the latest on the Mavic 3 and we’ll see you on launch day!

Update: @DailyDroning thinks it says “”THE RETURN OF THE KING RETURN” but not sure if that’s accurate.

