First DJI Mavic 3 review video leaks on YouTube

Whoops! A YouTube channel today uploaded a video review of DJI’s flagship Mavic 3 drone ahead of its November 5 launch. It’s likely the creator channel forgot to set the visibility to “private” in YouTube video privacy settings.

The Mavic 3 review video, reportedly shared by ColorBee Photography Life Channel, was first spotted by the eagle-eyed DJI leaker @OsitaLV. Kanzhaji was able to grab a clip from the review video (posted below) and furnish some more details about the long-awaited drone, including how it may look on the DJI Fly app.

The video was re-uploaded and can be seen below. That video is still up as of this writing but we’ve also downloaded it just in case.

You might want to brush up on your Mandarin!

You can feast your eyes on some of the screengrabs from the Chinese-language video that show the drone and its new, advanced battery in detail. Also, pay attention to the four LEDs on the battery. You’d notice it matches the icon DJI teased for November 5 product launch in the initial poster that hinted at three new forthcoming products.

DJI Mavic 3 review video (Chinese)

Thanks @KANZHAJI for uploading this first #Mavic3 review. My mandarin is a bit rusty but I believe he is positive about it.

At the end you see his #DJIFLYAPP … can you spot the icon? Where did we see that before?@DroneXL1 @techdronemedia @geeksvana @OsitaLV pic.twitter.com/OsvzOoJlu3 — Jasper Ellens – 27 Leaks (@JasperEllens) November 1, 2021

Mavic 3 on DJI Fly app

The technology giant revealed Ronin 4D professional cinema camera on October 20, while the DJI Action 2 camera was launched on October 27. But Mavic 3 continues to be the most highly-anticipated – and also the most leaked – DJI product of the year.

As DroneDJ reported earlier, the Mavic 3 will pack an incredible flight time of 46 minutes – which is a solid addition of 15 minutes of flight time over the Mavic 2. The drone is going to double the fun for prosumers with a dual-camera setup. Further, the drone will come in two versions:

The Mavic 3 base model for prosumers (Fly More combo optional)

Mavic 3 Cine model for professional content creators including new Pro controller

According to the latest leaks, this drone will cost you a pretty penny. The Mavic 3 is expected to cost $2,299, while the Fly More combo is likely to be priced at $2,799. The Mavic 3 Cine drone, meanwhile, could come with a price tag of $5,199.

Stay locked to DroneDJ for more updates on DJI Mavic 3.

