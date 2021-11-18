Insta360 Black Friday deals coming soon!

Insta360, arguably the world’s leading company specializing in consumer and pro 360° cameras and accessories, has announced its annual Black Friday sale. It will start November 24 at 6 a.m. PT, and it looks like a good one. We’ll ping you a reminder when it goes live, but you might want to bookmark or email yourself this article.

Insta360 makes great products – including cameras often used by FPV pilots. In fact we recently covered the company’s GO 2, which is an amazing little wonder about the size of your thumb (assuming here you have an average thumb), and which weighs less than an ounce. It’s perfect for small CineWhoops, plus just an awesome camera for capturing moments.

And now, the GO 2 – and other Insta360 products – will be discounted as part of the company’s annual Black Friday event.

What’s on sale?

Well, pretty much everything will be going on sale November 24. And it’s not one of those “Hey, here’s a deal on old outdated stock” kind of events. The products that will go on sale are all current.

So, what’s the rundown?

Let’s start with the GO 2

The Insta360 GO 2 will ship its 32GB version at 10% off the regular retail price of $299.99, plus the company is throwing in a free lens guard valued at $10. So you’ll pay $269.99 and get the lens guard tossed in, for a total savings of $40. If you’re really keen, you can take a closer look here – but the sale doesn’t start until the 24th.

The Insta360 ONE X2

This is also an amazing camera – and one that shoots really great no-fuss 360° stills and video. What’s more, with Insta360’s free desktop editing software, you can really produce some truly amazing videos. There’s also a very powerful mobile app that can use AI to quickly pull together and edit your highlights. There are endless mind-bending shots you can do with this camera. It will also be on sale for 10% off (a savings of $43).

The ONE X2 is a pretty cool camera, based on what we’ve seen and read online. Depending on what kit you purchase, you may also be eligible for an Invisible Selfie Stick.

The mighty ONE R

This is a roughly GoPro-sized camera, but its modular design has allowed Insta360 to produce multiple variants, using different lenses. Most variations are wide-angle kits, but one of the kits comes with a twin lens module to allow to shoot really gorgeous 4K 360° footage. Plenty of FPV pilots use these cameras, though most often in either the wide-angle format or in the stripped-down naked version, the SMO 4K.

Anyway, every single camera or package in the ONE R line will be 15% off.

This is a highly flexible camera solution with great imaging…

Oh, almost forgot. ALL accessories will be on sale as well.

See you on the 24th!

