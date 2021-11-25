Action 2 vs Osmo Action: Which DJI action camera is best for you?

With the recent launch of DJI Action 2, let’s take a closer look at how the new rugged action camera sizes up against its predecessor, DJI Osmo Action.

First things first: the design. While Osmo Action carries the classic action camera design, making it ideal for activities like cliff diving, DJI Action 2 adopts an all-new magnetic modular look. Since now you can swap freely between modules and accessories, there are no uncomfortable harnesses or awkward attachments to deal with. Action 2 can be used for everything from parkour to walks in the park.

While Osmo Action and Action 2 are made from different raw materials, the main cameras are designed for durability and are drop-proof, scratch-proof, and waterproof. The major difference comes down to the camera’s size and weight. If you are looking for something that can be easily worn and carried, DJI Action 2 will suit you better.

The new Action 2 is crazy versatile!

Now, coming to what’s under the hood, Osmo Action comes with a 1/2.3-inch sensor while DJI Action 2 is equipped with a 1/1.7-inch sensor. A bigger sensor means more color and detail. In addition, Action 2 collects more information and light from each shot, which allows for greater flexibility in post-editing and delivers better low-light performance. Further, Action 2 captures more frames per second to make the footage smoother than ever.

The smoothness in the footage also comes courtesy of DJI’s fully upgraded stabilization algorithm, RockSteady 2.0. Meanwhile, with the new HorizonSteady technology, Action 2 can lock onto a stable horizon – no matter the camera orientation.

The Field of View (FOV) on the DJI action camera also sees an upgrade with Acton 2. The increased perspective that comes with a super-wide 155-degree FOV allows for more immersion in pictures and videos as the camera takes in more than your line of sight. And unlike the original Osmo Action, the new DJI Action 2 offers 4x digital zoom for close-up views of your subject as you are recording.

It’s also worth noting that the Action 2 camera unit and front touchscreen module both boast OLED touchscreens. These upgraded screens allow for clearer viewing in bright light so you can review your shots with greater clarity. They’re also constructed of Gorilla Glass, making them more durable.

When it comes to audio recording, though, the old Osmo Action comes with two built-in mic combo, in contrast to the new Action 2’s single built-in combo. However, snap on the front touchscreen module to convert the Action 2 into a dual-screen combo, and you will be able to record high-quality sound via four microphones. The camera is also compatible with all-new DJI Mic and other Type-C third-party mics.

The battery matchup ultimately comes down to how you plan to use the camera. With either of DJI Action 2’s modules attached, you would be able to capture more of your adventures (see table below).

DJI Osmo Action vs DJI Action 2

Specification/Feature DJI Osmo Action DJI Action 2 Design Traditional Magnetic modular Body Rubber and plastic composite Aluminum alloy Weight 124 g 56 g (camera unit) Sensor 1/2.3-inch 1/1.7-inch Resolution 4K/60fps 4K/120fps Stabilization RockSteady HorizonSteady, RockSteady 2.0 Field of View 145-degree 155-degree Digital Zoom NA 4x Screen Displays Front screen: 1.4-inch LCD

Rear screen: 2.25-inch LCD Camera unit: 1.76-inch OLED

Front touchscreen module: 1.76-inch OLED Audio Two built-in mic Camera unit: 1 built-in mic

Front touchscreen: 3 built-in mic Battery 135 min Camera unit: 50 min

Dual-screen combo: 160 min

Power combo: 180 min Price $299 (with free adhesive mount kit) $519 (Dual-screen combo)

$399 (Power combo; pre-order only)

All in all, both DJI Action 2 and DJI Osmo Action are fantastic options for anyone interested in dipping their toes into the action cam world. But for those looking for industry-leading specs and diverse shooting possibilities, Action 2 is better poised to meet the needs.

You can grab the Osmo Action for $299 with a free adhesive mount kit thrown in from Adorama. You can also pick up the DJI Action 2 dual-screen combo for $519 or pre-order the power combo for $399.

