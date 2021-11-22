DJI’s 2021 holiday deals include exclusive free gifts, weekly giveaways

DJI is celebrating the holiday season by offering its best drones, stabilizers, and cameras with free goodies, weekly product giveaways, and a chance to win the first DJI consumer product of 2022.

DJI has set up a special Holiday Page at the official DJI Store to highlight exclusive seasonal deals, offer gift advice to shoppers, and run a weekly giveaway contest that touts the new Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo as the Mega Prize.

And in a first-ever for the company, the technology giant is also selecting 10 entrants randomly for the DJI Future Box – a holiday promise to receive the first new consumer product that DJI will release in 2022.

The best part is you don’t have to make a purchase to enter the giveaway. You just agree to the terms of the contest, subscribe to the DJI Newsletter, and share your story and holiday wish on Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #DJIHolidays.

Alternatively, you can enter the Grand Prize (mystery future product) giveaway by purchasing the DJI Holiday Gift Box. This limited-edition Holiday Gift Box includes the DJI Pocket 2 Exclusive Combo (Sunset White) that features the tiny and powerful handheld camera, 128GB microSD card, notebook, crossbody bag (pink), limited-edition badge set, and a holiday gift card.

The company is making only 2,000 of these Holiday Gift Boxes available exclusively at the DJI Store. The gift box will be available starting November 25 while stocks last.

In the meantime, DJI is also promoting the Mini 2 beginner’s craft as well as the DJI Air 2S drone with a free DJI badge set, and the OM 5 camera phone stabilizer with a free DJI crossbody bag (black).

For more information on holiday deals and details of weekly giveaways, visit the DJI Holiday Page.

