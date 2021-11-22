DJI FPV Drone Combo drops to $999 for Black Friday, plus free goodies

The DJI FPV Drone Combo has dropped to $999, its biggest price cut ever, for Black Friday 2021. Meanwhile, some authorized retailers are throwing in a bunch of free accessories, such as a hard case, strobe light, and microSD card, to sweeten the deal even further.

Combining the first-person view and high-speed performance of racing drones, the DJI FPV Drone Combo is in a league of its own. As the technology giant points out, this aircraft can fly like a racer, hover like a traditional drone, accelerate like a homebuilt project, and stop faster than any of them. As such, anyone can experience the absolute thrill of immersive drone flight without being intimidated by the technology or spending hours building a system from scratch.

Capable of achieving a max speed of 140 kph (87 mph), DJI FPV Drone Combo offers unmatched reliability and transmission range to help pilots capture ultra-smooth and stable 4K video at 60 fps with the assistance of RockSteady electronic image stabilization.

And let’s not forget the revolutionary new motion controller that allows a total newbie to fly FPV without the use of sticks, along the lines of how the old Wii controllers worked. Simply move the controller in space and squeeze the throttle trigger.

The innovative drone was released on DJI’s 15th anniversary earlier this year for $1,299. Now, for the first time ever, the DJI FPV Drone Combo is witnessing a $300 price reduction before the biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday.

Black Friday deals: DJI FPV Drone Combo with free accessories

For $999, Adorama is offering the DJI FPV Drone Combo with a free hard case, strobe light, and 128GB microSD card. If you want the motion controller, the combo will cost you $1,198 with free strobe light and 128GB microSD card. You can also snag the DJI FPV Drone Combo with DJI FPV Fly More Kit, a strobe light, and 128GB microSD card for $1,298.

Meanwhile, at B&H Photo, you can pick up a DJI FPV Drone with Motion Controller, hard case, and Fly More Kit at a discounted price of $1,697.50, and get a 128GB microSD card and landing pad as free accessories.

