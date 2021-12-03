Would you sleep in this $25,000 drone bed?

The 2021 equivalent of the race car bed is here, and it’s shaped like a professional racing drone.

The Drone Racing League (DRL) says it has figured out “the ultimate holiday gift” for drone nerds – a limited-edition crib inspired by DRL’s flagship Racer4 quadcopter.

The drone bed of your dreams wouldn’t come cheap though. This made-to-order product costs $25,000 and would arrive approximately two to four months after the order is placed (shipping to US only).

And what exactly would you get for that jaw-dropping price, in addition to a decidedly futuristic sleep environment?

The bed is made from Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) and has the DRL logo carved onto it. It comes in two sizes: twin and full – but the actual footprint of the furniture would be much larger because you’ll need room for the huge propeller arms sticking out of each side.

Red LED lights surround the bed as well as the spinning propeller pillows that are made using high-density foam. You also get sleep masks in the shape of First Person View (FPV) drone goggles and the option to add a TV mount at the end of the frame – so you can watch DRL all season long from the comfort of your drone bed.

DRL says it will accept orders only till February 1, 2022. Orders can be placed here. Or maybe you can satiate your professional drone racing cravings with this free DRL gaming app?

