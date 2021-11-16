Drone Racing League launches free gaming app for iOS, Android devices

Drone Racing League (DRL) has launched its first mobile game, Drone Racing Arcade, to bring the thrill of drone racing to players across the globe. This first-of-its-kind mobile game with real-world prizes is available as a free app for both iOS and Android mobile devices.

The Drone Racing Arcade mobile game aims to take the fastest growing action sports of our era to a whole new level.

Players will compete against the clock in head-to-head matches against real players. Racing DRL drones through neon-lit courses filled with obstacles, gates, coins, and boosts, players will strive to score the most points and prove that they are the top drone pilot.

Flying is performed through simple touch-screen maneuvers, focused on rising, pushing, and tilting the drones — giving players a feel for real-life drone racing skills and commands such as throttle, pitch, and yaw.

Moreover, beginning this December, DRL plans to challenge drone racing fans and players alike to compete in Drone Racing Arcade tournaments hosted by mobile game platform Skillz for the chance to win exclusive prizes.

DRL chief marketing officer Anne Marie Gianutsos comments on the new mobile game in a statement:

The Drone Racing League is a sport for everyone, intersecting technology, sports and entertainment. Our Drone Racing Arcade game is the ultimate first foray into flying drones on mobile, giving players a fun, free and easy way to experience the thrill of drone racing.

It’s worth noting that DRL has taken several tangible steps to make drone racing more interactive and immersive for fans in the recent past. For one, the professional drone racing property has partnered with Canada-based drone solutions provider Draganfly to monitor drone pilots’ in-race heart and respiratory rates as well as the physiological reactions to the competition, fast speeds, and crashes. DRL is also releasing a video series called Why I Fly to shine a spotlight on the pilots’ personal journeys into drone flying.

Further, DRL is facilitating blockchain-enabled ticketing, collectibles, fan transactions, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) after snagging a $100 million sponsorship from crypto platform Algorand.

