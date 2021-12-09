Zipline receives 2021 US Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence

Medical drone delivery specialist Zipline has been presented with the 2021 Award for Corporate Excellence (ACE) by US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

Established in 1999, the prestigious award recognizes and honors US companies that uphold high standards as responsible members of their communities. This year, six American companies have been presented with the ACE, with Zipline being honored in the Health Security category for its work in remote and under-resourced areas of Ghana.

Literally saving lives…

Zipline has been working with the Government of Ghana, the Ministry of Health, and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority since 2019. To date, the instant logistics company has served over 1,900 health facilities, completed over 130,000 commercial drone deliveries, flown over 10 million autonomous miles, and delivered hundreds of thousands of vaccines.

Blinken recognized this notable work at the Dec. 8 award ceremony, commenting:

Zipline, a company that I first became aware of about five or six years ago, is doing remarkable work, has partnered with the Ghanaian government to deliver more than 250,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, and it’s able to do this getting to remote areas that otherwise would have great difficulty getting the vaccine or getting other medicines. These efforts are literally saving lives.

US Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan, who presented the ACE to Zipline, describes the drone delivery company as “a real game-changer for Ghanaians.”

She noted that Zipline’s logistics network made it a “critical element of Ghana’s COVID-19 response.” Sullivan added: “in the last two years, the company delivered over a quarter million COVID-19 vaccine doses, personal protective equipment, and COVID-19 test kits to remote locations throughout the country.”

Zipline senior vice president for Africa, Daniel Marfo, accepted the award on behalf of his organization, saying:

Our work in Ghana showcases the transformational power of instant logistics to strengthen health systems. Together with our partners in the government, we’re pioneering a new, more effective, and equitable healthcare model – one in which every patient across the country can access the tests, treatment, and supplies they need, wherever they are.

Congratulations, Zipline!

